'His ability is God given'- Floyd Mayweather gets applauded for flexing prime fitness at the age of 46 ahead of his exhibitions against Mikuru Asakura and Deji

Floyd Mayweather is 45 years old, but you can't tell by looking at him.

'Money' is currently preparing for his exhibition boxing return against Mikuru Asakura on September 25th in Japan. The bout will be Mayweather's fourth since retiring from professional boxing following his 2017 knockout of Conor McGregor.

The 45-year-old has publicly stated that while retired from pro competitions after his knockout of 'The Notorious', he didn't retire from making money. As such, he's been doing exhibition contests for the last few years and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather is reportedly now in talks to face Deji (KSI's brother) in an exhibition fight on Nov 13th in Dubai. Mayweather is set to face Mikuru Asakura in Japan on Sept 25th and previously said that another bout is possible this year. [According to Floyd Mayweather is reportedly now in talks to face Deji (KSI's brother) in an exhibition fight on Nov 13th in Dubai. Mayweather is set to face Mikuru Asakura in Japan on Sept 25th and previously said that another bout is possible this year. [According to @MirrorFighting ‼️ Floyd Mayweather is reportedly now in talks to face Deji (KSI's brother) in an exhibition fight on Nov 13th in Dubai. Mayweather is set to face Mikuru Asakura in Japan on Sept 25th and previously said that another bout is possible this year. [According to @MirrorFighting] https://t.co/BdfBoGVO7T

In fact, Mayweather's schedule is extremely busy for 2022. He's already faced former sparring partner Don Moore in May, in a bout that the former champion dominated. However, the contest was ruled a no-contest after eight rounds.

In addition to the former champion being booked for a fight against the MMA fighter, he's also reportedly working on a showdown with YouTube star Deji for November in Dubai. The event, while not officially announced, is already being filled out with names like Tommy Fury and Tyron Woodley.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Tommy Fury and Tyron Woodley reportedly in negotiations for an undercard bout of Floyd Mayweather vs Deji in November.



[@EverythingBoxi2] Tommy Fury and Tyron Woodley reportedly in negotiations for an undercard bout of Floyd Mayweather vs Deji in November. 🚨 Tommy Fury and Tyron Woodley reportedly in negotiations for an undercard bout of Floyd Mayweather vs Deji in November. 👀[@EverythingBoxi2] https://t.co/wWyqXrRF41

With two fights already booked for the rest of the year, Floyd Mayweather is hitting the gym. Despite being 45 years old, the former champion is in incredible shape. In a video posted by FightHype, 'Money' was seen training in the gym, showing some great work on the heavy bag.

Watch Floyd Mayweather train in the video below:

Who is Floyd Mayweather boxing next?

Floyd Mayweather's next opponent is MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, who he will box on September 25th.

During the 45-year-old's exhibition boxing career thus far, he's only fought an established boxer once. That one boxer was his former training partner, Don Moore, whom he faced in May in an eight-round no-contest.

Outside of that one bout, Mayweather has mostly faced stars from other fields. In his first matchup, he faced kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018, where he won by knockout. The bout was also his first fight in the Japanese-based RIZIN promotion.

The former boxing champion will now return to the promotion later this month. Standing opposite Mayweather is Mikuru Asakura. The Japanese fighter has never boxed in a professional or amateur capacity and holds an MMA record of 16-3.

While the bout could be an easy night at the office for Mayweather, it's still great to see the boxing legend in action. If he wins, he will likely face the YouTuber Deji later this year.

