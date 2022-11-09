Floyd Mayweather offered Anthony Taylor a chance to get in the ring with him after all.

'Money' is set to make the walk once again this Sunday on DAZN pay-per-view. Mayweather will once again compete in an exhibition bout. He will look to defeat YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji Olatunji.

Last Friday in the U.K., fans got to see a press conference with all the stars on the card. However, it wasn't Olatunji, Tommy Fury, or even Mayweather who made headlines. It was Anthony Taylor who stole the show.

During the presser, 'Pretty Boy' called out the undefeated legend for an exhibition. A longtime training partner of Jake Paul, Taylor has found a home in influencer boxing. Sadly for him, Mayweather didn't seem to know the former MMA fighter and seemed uninterested.

Michael Benson



Floyd Mayweather looking utterly baffled as he's randomly called out by Anthony Taylor at the press conference for his exhibition fight with Deji…

While 'Money' might not be interested in fighting him in a sanctioned contest, Floyd Mayweather was willing to trade punches with Taylor.

During his open workout, the undefeated legend called for Taylor to get into the ring and spar. The MMA fighter entered the boxing ring but seemed uninterested in sparring. He immediately got in Mayweather's face and started trash-talking. To the crowd that was booing him for not engaging Mayweather, Taylor stated that he was only interested in getting paid to fight.

While Taylor might not get a massive matchup, he's doing everything he can to make it a reality.

Watch the interaction below:

Michael Benson



Floyd Mayweather challenging Anthony Taylor to spar with him at his public workout before the Deji fight as Taylor was calling him out…

Who else is fighting on Floyd Mayweather's undercard?

In Floyd Mayweather's previous exhibitions, there's been a lack of hype surrounding the event. However, this event seems different.

The DAZN pay-per-view has a little something for everyone on Sunday. The card will obviously be headlined by 'Money's eight-round exhibition with Deji Olatunji, younger brother of KSI. However, there are some popular names beyond the headliner too.

Set for the co-main event is the return of Tommy Fury. The undefeated British prospect and brother of Tyson Fury will look to stay undefeated against the hard-hitting Paul Bamba. It'll be an opportunity for 'TNT' to also hype up his long-awaited potential grudge match with Jake Paul.

Also set for the main card is the return of former women's lightweight champion Delfine Persoon. She will face off against journeywoman Ikram Kerwat on the card. Also set for the event is the professional boxing debut of former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish, who has a background in kickboxing.

