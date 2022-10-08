Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji: Former WWE and AEW star set for pro boxing debut

Bobby Fish has been announced as making his boxing debut on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji.

The event will take place on November 13, headlined by an exhibition contest between Floyd Mayweather and YouTube personality Deji. Deji is the younger brother of KSI and has fought Jake Paul previously.

Fish is confirmed to be facing Boateng Prempeh, who himself has a pro record of two wins and three losses. The wrestler-turned-boxer has been a free agent since departing AEW towards the end of August, after failing to come to terms on a new deal. He is best known for his run with WWE, where he held the NXT Tag Team titles twice and was featured prominently on the NXT brand.

The Global Titans Fight Series made the announcement via social media, describing Fish's transition as a "bold leap".

"Bobby Fish makes the transition and bold leap from pro wrestling to boxing, debuting against Ghanaian Boateng Prempeh."

Although this is his boxing debut, Fish has fought professionally in MMA after an amateur kickboxing career. In his only fight, he defeated Justin Pierpoint via third-round TKO during a January 2010 Cagewars event.

Floyd Mayweather will continue his exhibition career during the November event

Fish vs. Prempeh will be a spectacle for wrestling fans awaiting to see what the former WWE star can do outside of a scripted setting. However, it's the headline that boxing fans will pay to see.

The legendary Floyd Mayweather continues his post-professional epilogue of exhibition fights, facing YouTuber Deji Olatunji. This will be his fifth exhibition outing, after securing wins over Mikuru Asakura and Tenshin Nasukawa, and draws against Logan Paul and Don Moore.

Mayweather last fought professionally against the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. He scored a seventh-round TKO to round out an impressive career of 50 fights and 50 wins, with 27 knockouts.

Deji, on the other hand, has a pro boxing record of 1-0 as well as three exhibition losses. He lost his first three bouts before securing his first win in August this year, on the undercard of KSI's Two Fights in One Night event.

