Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore is going ahead - venue, location, and more details

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Don Moore is now going ahead, according to talkSPORT correspondent Michael Benson. The fight was originally meant to take place on the helipad at the top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. However now, the bout will be held in an arena in Abu Dhabi instead.

Mayweather and Moore was cancelled due to the passing away of UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A traditional 40-day period of mourning is underway currently in the country.

However, 'The Best Ever' was keen for the fight to take place against his former sparring partner and managed to find an alternative venue. It is plausible that the undercard featuring Anderson Silva and Badou Jack will go ahead too.

This will be Mayweather's third exhibition bout since his retirement back in 2017. The former pound-for-pound king has shared the ring with kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul, and Moore is next.

'Money' is widely considered one of the best boxers of all time. He famously finished his boxing career undefeated with a record of 50-0. Additionally, the man from Michigan captured world titles in five different weight classes. This includes defeating Canelo Alvarez in 2013 via a majority decision.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore - what to expect

Don Moore also finished his boxing career with no losses on his record. The only blemish on Moore's record was a draw in 2000.

However, the career of 'Dangerous' seems pale in comparison to Mayweather. Now 45 years old, Moore has not fought since his last professional fight in 2016. It remains to be seen if he can be competitive against the more active Mayweather.

Regardless, with this being an exhibition contest, neither boxer's legacy is on the line and we can hope for an entertaining spectacle. Despite also being 45 years old, Mayweather has shown in his previous exhibition bouts that he still possesses the incredible boxing skills that made him so successful.

Watch the fight highlights of Floyd Mayweather's last exhibition bout against Logan Paul:

