Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura: Time, Date, Venue, How to watch, PPV prices and full fight card 

Floyd Mayweather will return to RIZIN 38 and face Japanese fighter Mikuru Asakura on September 25 at the Saitama Arena. After manhandling Don Moore in his last exhibition, Mayweather will now return to the roots of his post-retirement boxing career.

Following his 50th and final pro fight against Conor McGregor, ‘Money’ fought and knocked out RIZIN star Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018. He then fought Logan Paul and Don Moore before aiming at the Japanese combat community again. The undefeated boxer will now enter his fourth exhibition and seems optimistic about earning an easy paycheck.

Mikuru Asakura has appeared unfazed by his 45-year-old opponents’ abilities. However, Floyd Mayweather is still a defensive genius inside the ring and would probably make easy work of Asakura.

Watch Mayweather vs. Asakura full press conference below:

29-year-old Asakura made his professional MMA debut in 2012 and has amassed a record of 16-3 so far. He will be the underdog against undefeated five-division world champion Mayweather. Other than his youth, Asakura has very little going for him.

Several Japanese fans will back him to avenge Tenshin Nasukawa's loss, who looked like an amaetur against Mayweather back in 2018.

The clash against Floyd Mayweather could also fetch Asakura the biggest payday of his entire career. Asakura will enjoy home support. Here’s everything about the fight.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura- What is the time of the fight?

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Venue: Saitama Arena, Japan

Start time: 12:00 AM ET, 4:00 AM GMT, 2:00 PM AEST (Reportedly)

How to watch Mayweather vs. Asakura live and the full fight card

FITE TV will air the event live in the UK where it will be available at £ 17.99/-. The entire event will also be available live on the RIZIN stream pass. Here’s a look at the complete fight card. One can contact their local TV broadcaster to learn more about the event.

Full Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura

Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Yuto Hokamura

Hiromasa Ogikubo vs. Soo Chul Kim

Kyohei Hagiwara vs. Chihiro Suzuki

Juri Ohara vs. Luiz Gustavo

Shoma Shibisai vs. Cally Gibrainn de Oliveira

