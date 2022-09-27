"Forget about it. Idiot. Coward" - Tyson Fury rips "s**thouse bodybuilder" Anthony Joshua for failing to sign fight contract, says fight will not happen anymore

Tyson Fury appears to have rescinded his offer to fight Anthony Joshua after the latter failed to sign the bout agreement within the timeline given by 'The Gypsy King'.

Fury had given 'AJ' a deadline, Monday evening, to sign the contract. After Joshua failed to come through, 'The Gypsy King' uploaded a video to his Instagram Stories wherein he hurled insults at the 32-year-old and said the fight was now off the table.

"Well guys, it's official. D-Day has come and gone. It's gone past 5 o'clock Monday. No contract has been signed. It's officially over for Joshua. Forget about it. Idiot. Coward. S**thouse bodybuilder. Always knew it. Always knew you didn't have the minerals to fight 'The Gypsy King'. Regardless of what the f**k you say now, I don't really care. Good luck with your career and your life. End of. Peace out."

Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 @BTSportBoxing



Tyson Fury says deadline day has struck and the fight between him and Anthony Joshua is now OFF



: @Tyson_Fury "Forget about it! Idiot. Coward." 🤬Tyson Fury says deadline day has struck and the fight between him and Anthony Joshua is now OFF "Forget about it! Idiot. Coward." 🤬Tyson Fury says deadline day has struck and the fight between him and Anthony Joshua is now OFF ❌📹: @Tyson_Fury https://t.co/roGUUzjinF

Earlier, 'AJ' had put out a video where he said he would sign the contract to fight Tyson Fury as soon as his legal team was done with it.

Boxing King Media @TheBoxingKing1 @Tyson_Fury “I’M GONNA SIGN THE CONTRACT” Anthony Joshua UPDATES FANS ON TYSON FURY FIGHT | Follow us for all the latest on this… “I’M GONNA SIGN THE CONTRACT” Anthony Joshua UPDATES FANS ON TYSON FURY FIGHT | Follow us for all the latest on this…👀 @Tyson_Fury https://t.co/UWLIwbixy7

Joshua is currently going through a rough patch in his career as the 32-year-old has lost three of his last four fights. In his last two encounters, he faced Oleksander Usyk, who got the better of him on both occasions.

Jake Paul weighs in on Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has shared his thoughts on the potential superfight.

In an interview with BT Sport Boxing, 'The Problem Child' picked Tyson Fury to emerge victorious against Joshua in a possible encounter. Paul added that no heavyweight has the ability to defeat 'The Gypsy King' inside the squared circle.

"I think, man I think Fury wins. I don't think anyone in the heavyweight division can beat Fury. Just his size, his bounce, his style, his chin, he's a lot to deal with both on the talent side of things and the size side of things."

Paul is currently scheduled to face UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match on October 29.

