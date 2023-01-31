Former UFC fighter Mike Perry will be "on standby" as backup for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Mike Perry will be the backup fighter for Jake Paul's return against Tommy Fury.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his decision victory over Anderson Silva last October. Following that win, the YouTuber became the talk of the combat sports world again and was called out by several names.

Names such as Andrew Tate, Nate Diaz, and more were all attached to the YouTuber. However, it was instead Tommy Fury and Mike Perry who emerged as the finalists for a clash with Paul. In the end, it was 'TNT' who got the nod.

Fury was slated to fight Paul on two prior occasions but withdrew from both matchups. Nonetheless, the two undefeated boxers are hoping the third time is the charm next month in Saudi Arabia.

In the event that someone is forced to pull out, that's okay. In a recent media scrum following his face-off with Tommy Fury, Jake Paul confirmed that Mike Perry would be the backup fighter for the bout next month.

While 'Platinum' is 0-1 in the boxing ring, he is undefeated in the bare-knuckle ring. He also had a memorable stint in the UFC, competing from 2016 to 2021.

Confirming the news in the media scrum, Paul excitedly stated:

"Yeah, we have Mike Perry on standby. Let's go Mike Perry. He's all ready to jump in if Tommy [Fury] pulls out."

See his comments in the video below (5:40):

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have their first face-off

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have finally faced off for the first time.

Despite being booked on two prior occasions, the two men had never faced off until recently. Their first booking only saw the pair interact via a virtual press conference.

Luckily, fans got to see the two go face-to-face last Saturday night in the U.K. Given that Paul recently left Showtime to sign with ESPN, he was on the broadcast for Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde, which the network was streaming.

During the broadcast, Jake Paul, as well as Tommy Fury, was brought into the ring for their first face-off. Unsurprisingly, they instantly began shouting insults and expletives at one another.

They soon got physical, which forced security to break up the first face-off between the undefeated prospects. Based on that, things will be electric when Paul and Fury get in the ring next month in Saudi Arabia.

Watch the first face-off in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes