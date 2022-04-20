"Quite simply the biggest fight in boxing" - Frank Warren breaks down Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte and undercard

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will fight on Saturday at the Wembley Arena in London, England. It will reportedly be the highest grossing event in the stadium's history.

Frank Warren, the British boxing promoter, recently wrote an article for Boxing Scene breaking down the Fury-Whyte bout. In his article, Warren called the figt between Fury and Whyte "quite simply the biggest fight in boxing." Warren outlined an interesting detail that is being overlooked in much coverage:

"The status of Lineal champion is also on the line, along with the coveted Ring Magazine heavyweight belt. The famous publication have reminded us all that this is the first time the belt has been defended on UK soil since 1966 when Muhammad Ali defeated Brian London via a third round KO, shortly after Wembley staged England’s World Cup triumph."

With this statement, Warren ranked this upcoming bout alongside some of the greatest in boxing history. When referring to the lineal championship, Warren is establishing a direct line from Tyson Fury through to the greats of the sport - the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis, Ezzard Charles and Mike Tyson - all the way back to Jack Dempsey.

Mike Tyson on @Tyson_Fury: "Keep on winning brother, keep on winning. He's the lineal champion…the man who beat the man. He is heavyweight boxing, period. He is, nobody else. Ask anybody except for Usyk, who is the heavyweight champion? Usyk might even say it's Fury."

The Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Undercard

Fury vs. Whyte has top billing on Saturday; however, as Warren said, it "is not the only show in town". The undercard also features Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball, Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero and Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski among others.

Tommy Fury is Tyson Fury's half-brother. He has a professional record of 7-0 with four knockouts. His most recent bout was in 2021 against Anthony Taylor. Daniel Bocianski is from Chelmec, Poland, and has a record of 10-1 with two knockouts.

Anthony Cacace is a Super Featherweight from Belfast, Northern Ireland. He has a record of 19-1 with seven knockouts. He most recently fought Lyon Woodstock in August 2021. Jonathan Romero has a record of 34-1 with 19 knockouts. He is from Cali, Colombia, and has been fighting since 2009.

Isaac Lowe is a featherweight from Lancashire, United Kingdom. He is a training partner of Tommy Fury's, and most recently fought in December 2021. In his December bout, Lowe was knocked out by Luis Alberto Lopez. Nick Lowe is an undefeated boxer from Merseyside, UK, who has a record of 14-0.

