Frank Warren slams Eddie Hearn for his Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua predictions 

Frank Warren doesn't seem to care much about Eddie Hearn's boxing predictions.

Later this year, fans could see a heavyweight unification bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. The winner of that possible matchup would be the first undisputed champion in the weight class since Lennox Lewis over two decades ago.

As of now, there's no date set for the matchup. However, Eddie Hearn knows who he's rocking with for this massive fight. In a recent interview, the head of Matchroom Boxing stated that he believes 'The Cat' will defeat 'The Gypsy King'.

Tyson Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, has now hit back at his fellow promoter. The head of Queensberry Promotions has gone head-to-head with Hearn in the past and has made clear his dislike of him.

Warren is not a fan of his predictions either. In an interview with Daily Star Sports, Warren poked fun at Hearn's prediction for Usyk vs. Fury. The boxing promoter also noted that his foe has had a bad string of predictions lately.

In the interview, he stated:

"He said Deontay Wilder would beat Tyson. Dillian Whyte would beat Tyson. Anthony Joshua would KO Usyk twice. His predictions are about as good as haemorrhoids would be for Frankie Dettori."

Frank Warren gives his thoughts on Anthony Joshua's meltdown

Frank Warren has given his take on Anthony Joshua's post-fight shenanigans after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Earlier this month, 'AJ' and 'The Cat' faced off in Saudi Arabia in a rematch of their September 2021 title fight. In that first matchup, Usyk scored a unanimous decision win to occupy the heavyweight throne.

For the rematch, Joshua did his best to bridge the gap between him and the feisty Ukrainian, even bringing veteran trainer Robert Garcia in to help him. Sadly for the former champion, it wouldn't be enough, as he lost by split-decision after 12 rounds of action against 'The Cat.'

Following the defeat, the Brit hijacked the post-fight interview with Usyk and gave a bizarre four-minute rant. He also threw the heavyweight titles out of the ring and cursed at Vasiliy Lomachenko, who was in Usyk's corner.

In the interview with Daily Star, Frank Warren gave his thoughts on the post-fight antics of Joshua. He stated:

"...I think the reason he threw the belts out of the ring was because he genuinely thought he won. That was probably down to the fact his corner was telling him he was winning the fight... He went out of the ring, came back and then dug himself into a bigger hole than he was in before when he got on the microphone."

