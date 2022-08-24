"That's the real reason he threw the belts" - Frank Warren blames Anthony Joshua's corner for the aggressive behavior after the Oleksandr Usyk loss 

Frank Warren has given his take on Anthony Joshua's post-fight meltdown.

'AJ' faced Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in what was a rematch of their September 2021 showdown. In their first outing, 'The Cat' upset the heavyweight champion with a lopsided decision in the Brit's home country to capture multiple world titles.

In the rematch on Saturday, Joshua showed a lot of improvements in his game. However, it still wasn't enough as he once again came up short. Joshua lost the bout via split-decision after 12 hard-fought rounds.

Following the decision, the usually stoic heavyweight threw a bit of a tantrum. Joshua first took two of Usyk's titles away from him and threw them out of the ring before exiting himself. He promptly returned to the ring and gave a four-minute rant before once again leaving the arena.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua fuming as Vasyl Lomachenko attempts to console him in the ring after the Oleksandr Usyk defeat: "F*** that s***, good boxing has to win."



The scene bamboozled fans, especially because Joshua has displayed an unassuming, quiet demeanor in the past. Now, Frank Warren, promoter of Tyson Fury, has given his take on the faux pas. In an interview with IFL TV, the head of Queensberry Promotions placed the blame on Joshua's team. Warren stated:

"I don't know what planet he was on. And his corner at times told him he was winning the fight, and I don't know what fight they were watching. Giving him sort of a false sense of security. Maybe that's why at the end of the fight when he heard it was a split-decison, he thought he was going to get it. I think that's the real reason he threw the belts."

George Kambosos Jr. defends Anthony Joshua

George Kambosos Jr. has risen to the defense of Anthony Joshua.

While Frank Warren might believe that 'AJ' lost his mind and place the blame on his trainers, 'The Emperor' doesn't see it that way. Instead, he believes that the former heavyweight champion was just being passionate during his post-fight outburst.

In an interview with FightHubTV, the former lightweight champion stated that due to the pressure, Anthony Joshua had his aggressive moment at the end of the fight. Kambosos Jr. also stated that so much is on the line for fighters when they compete.

"Everyone's talking about the meltdown but that's just pride. That's just passion. There's a lot on the line for us fighters and sometimes you put your whole life into it and things don't go right.

The Aussie continued:

For the general person when things don't go right, no one really gets to see. But for us fighters or athletes, when things don't go right... Millions of people get to see...There's a lot of pressure."

