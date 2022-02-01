"He needs a new trainer"- Frank Warren claims Anthony Joshua needs a new trainer based on his last fight

Frank Warren gives his brutally honest opinion on Anthony Joshua.

'AJ' has not had the best run of form of late, with two losses in his last four fights, on an otherwise perfect record. With that in mind, something seems off about Joshua.

The Watford native has not been able to dominate inside the ring like he used to and has lost to smaller opponents twice already. His latest loss to Usyk was a shock to the boxing world.

In response to his recent setback, the owner of Queensberry Promotions spoke about what Joshua has to do to beat Usyk this time around. During an interview with SecondsOut, Warren said:

"What he has to do, Joshua, to beat him, is impose himself, which he didn't do in the first fight. Use his physical attributes, his jab, his size, his power and he didn't do that. And can he do it next time? That's gonna be the interesting thing. Can he do it and is he gonna have a new trainer? I don't know what he's gonna do. Based upon the last fight he needs a new trainer."

Take a look at the interview below:

When Usyk took on 'AJ' on September 25, the Ukrainian looked like the champion and Joshua looked like the challenger.

'The Cat' looked so confident inside the ring, using his footwork and head movement to dance around Joshua while constantly landing punches. Joshua was hardly able to land anything significant and took a beating for the majority of the contest.

Frank Warren reveals why the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight did not come to fruition

In the last few weeks, rumors of Anthony Joshua stepping aside to let Tyson Fury take on Oleksandr Usyk have been rampant.

Fury and his team were offering Joshua money to step aside and let 'The Gypsy King' take on Usyk. However, Frank Warren recently revealed why the deal did not go through.

Per Adam Catterall of talkSPORT, Warren claimed that Joshua asked for an extra 5 million to step aside.

“'Joshua asked for an extra 5 million' Frank Warren says the possibility of the undisputed title fight fell through when (team) Anthony Joshua asked for an extra 5 million to step aside."

Warren and Fury were offering Joshua £15 million to step aside from the fight, but 'AJ' seemingly wanted more, hence why the deal fell through. Fury and his team then switched their attention to Dillian Whyte and set up a fight with the WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion.

