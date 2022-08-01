"His punch is frighteningly hard" - Frazer Clarke believes Anthony Joshua can knock out Oleksandr Usyk

Frazer Clarke believes Anthony Joshua has the power to knock out Oleksandr Usyk in their August 20 rematch at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia to become a three-time world champion.

Joshua fought Usyk last September at the Tottenham Stadium in London. Despite being the physically bigger man, 'AJ' was unable to noticeably hurt his smaller Ukrainian opponent. Moreover, it was Usyk who was close to stopping Joshua in the final round en route to capturing a 12-round unanimous decision.

Following the second loss of his professional career, 'AJ' has hired experienced trainer Robert Garcia in a bid to be more aggressive in the rematch.

Frazer Clarke, an Olympic bronze medallist, regularly trains alongside Joshua at Loughborough University. He is convinced that his stablemate can hurt Usyk if he lands his power punches. In an interview with iFL TV, the heavyweight prospect said the following:

"We've been in Loughborough for 12 weeks before he's even gone to Jeddah. If we train in such a good facility, the best facility in the world, the way he has been training...I don't see no reason why anyone in the world can stand up to it. The simple physics is this: if that man hits you more than once on the jaw you go down. I don't care who you are. His punch is frighteningly hard and fast."

Frazer Clarke on how Anthony Joshua can land his power punches against Oleksandr Usyk

Clarke followed on by expressing how Anthony Joshua needs to use the right tactics and have the correct mentality to knock out Usyk. Clarke said:

"He's got to get in position to do that. He's got to get his balance right. He's got to get the psychological side of things right."

Since suffering a shock stoppage loss to Andy Ruiz back in 2019, 'AJ' has employed a safety-first approach in the ring. This strategy allowed him to avenge his defeat to Ruiz in the rematch as he cruised to a 12-round unanimous decision victory.

However, there are many who believe 'AJ' must rediscover the killer instinct that he showcased early in his career. Otherwise, he could fall short again in the Usyk rematch.

