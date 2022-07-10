Dereck Chisora gets revenge on Kubrat Pulev for the WBA International title - Full card results 

Dereck Chisora successfully avenged his 2016 loss to Kubrat Pulev with a split decision victory over the Bulgarian this Saturday.

The WBA international heavyweight title match featured the two former world title challengers trading shots for all 12 rounds. Far from a technical bout, both veterans landed relentless, heavy shots on one another, yet neither succeeded in putting one another to the canvas.

By winning this bout, Dereck Chisora has put an end to his three loss-streak—two via Joseph Parker and one versus current unified world champ Oleskandr Usyk. One judge scored the bout 116-112 for Pulev, while the other two scored it 116-112 and 116-114 for Chisora.

Kubrat Pulev vs. Dereck Chisora 2 results

Dereck Chisora def. Kubrat Pulev via split decision

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



#ChisoraPulev2 The bell is not stopping these two The bell is not stopping these two 😂#ChisoraPulev2 https://t.co/HINw5QW4Ug

Dereck Chisora remained true to his promise, as he stuck it on Pulev from the moment the bell rung. The crowd of approximately 7,000 erupted as the pair battled from the jumnp, with the Brit forcing the Bulgarian onto his back foot.

Pulev's clinching prevented Chisora from finding anything significant in the opening two rounds, but the latter continued to work the body in the mean time. The Brit charged with little care for defense, allowing Pulev to find success with his jab and land the cleaner punches as Chisora lost momentum in rounds three to five.

It was a scrappy affair, with both fighters leading with their heads, getting tangled up on the inside, and being warned by the referee on several occasions in the middle rounds. In the seventh round, Chisora unleashed his signature overhand left-and-rights.

Not every punch landed flush, but his wild swings excited the crowd when Pulev received a cut above his right eye. Chisora was later rattled by Pulev but maintained his balance to hold on and win a decision victory for the WBA international title.

Israil Madrimov vs. Michel Soro ends via technical draw

The much-awaited junior middleweight rematch between Israil Madrimov and Michel Soro ended in a gutting technical draw after just three rounds. Madrimov had the upper hand through the first two rounds, but mere moments into the third, the fighters shared a clash of heads that cut Soro near the left eye, causing blood to paint the canvas. After consulting the ringside doctor, the referee stopped the bout.

The action heated up significantly halfway through round two when Madrimov rattled Soro with a precise right hand. Soro carried the wear and tear from that shot until the end of the round, enduring multiple power shots in order to do so.

The first fight between the two ended controversially last December. During their battle, Madrimov broke through and hurt the Frenchman; however he continued after the bell had rung, setting the stage for their rematch.

Ramla Ali def. Marisa Rojas via PTS

Fabio Wardley def. Chris Healey in Round Two

Caoimhin Agyarko def. Lukasz Maciec via UD

Solomon Dacres def. Kevin Espinolda via PTS

