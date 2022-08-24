Fury vs. Usyk betting odds: Tyson Fury opens up as a massive favorite to beat underdog Oleksandr Usyk in a potential undisputed title fight

Betting odds for an undisputed title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have recently been revealed. Interestingly, 'The Gypsy King' has opened up as a massive favorite to win against the Ukrainian.

Oleksandr Usyk is coming off an impressive win over Anthony Joshua to mark his first successful title defense via split decision. Usyk registered a split decision win this past weekend and has been looking forward to setting up a date against Fury for the undisputed title bout.

According to odds released by Oddschecker, 'The Gypsy King' is the -250 favorite to win against Oleksandr Usyk. On the flipside, Usyk has opened up as the +200 underdog for a potential fight against Fury.

The odds might not come as a surprise to many. Tyson Fury has opened up as a massive favorite in most of his recent fights. Oleksandr Usyk, on the other hand, is used to being an underdog.

'The Cat' was an underdog in his first fight against Anthony Joshua but went on to put on an impressive performance to win the fight. Moreover, there is a substantial size difference between the two which could've also played a major factor in determining the odds. It is worth noting that Usyk is a former cruiserweight champion.

Tyson Fury calls both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk 'sh*t'

'The Gypsy King' reacted to the recent fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua and it is safe to say he wasn't too impressed. As mentioned earlier, Usyk took on Joshua this past weekend in a highly anticipated rematch and went on to defeat 'AJ' for the second time.

Following the fight, Fury chimed in with his take on the fight. While suggesting that he'd beat both on the same night, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"Be honest with you guys, after watching that, that both of them were s**t. It was one of the worst heavyweight fights I have ever seen, it was bulls**t. I would annihlate them both on the same night, f***ing s**t. Get your f***ing chequebook out coz The Gypsy King is here to stay, Forever!"

Fury's statements indicate a U-turn from his previous stance. The Gypsy King had announced his boxing retirement recently on his birthday, however, it looks like Fury's roaring to go into the ring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal