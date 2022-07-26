"You learn from losses" - Gennadiy Golovkin says Canelo Alvarez's recent defeat could help him

Gennadiy Golovkin believes that Canelo Alvarez's recent loss could help the Mexican when they face off in September this year.

The Mexican superstar was last in action in May of this year, in a move to 175-pounds. At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alvarez faced WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on DAZN pay-per-view.

Despite entering the contest as a massive favorite, Alvarez was thorougly outboxed that night in Vegas. Bivol utilized his jab and reach advantage, en route to a dominant unanimous decision victory to retain his light-heavyweight crown.

The 32-year-old is now set to return to face Gennadiy Golovkin in September. It will be the third time the two have faced off, as they previously had two blockbuster showdowns in 2017 and 2018. Those bouts ended in razor-thin decisions, with Alvarez winning the rematch by a majority decision.

Ahead of the showdown, many fans and pundits have questioned whether Alvarez's recent defeat will affect him. However, Golovkin isn't as convinced. In fact, he believes that the recent loss to Bivol could've helped the Mexican superstar.

In an interview with BoxingScene, 'GGG' discussed Alvarez's loss. He stated:

“It was a good day for Bivol and it was not a good day for Alvarez. You learn from losses. We’re at the level that a loss can only make you stronger. I think it’s good for Canelo because that loss kind of brought him back to reality. He will make the right conclusions from that fight to be a better boxer.”

See the interview below:

Gennadiy Golovkin questions Canelo Alvarez's move in weight classes

Gennadiy Golovkin has given his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez's move to the light-heavyweight weight class.

Since the two men last met, the Mexican superstar has decided to experiment with weight classes. While they first met at 160-pounds, Alvarez has fought as high as 175-pounds.

He had a lot of success at the start, including the knockout of Sergey Kovalev. However, the 32-year-old hit a brick wall in the form of Dmitry Bivol earlier this year. Now, coming off a defeat, Alvarez has decided to return to 168-pounds to face 'GGG'.

In an interview with BoxingScene, Golovkin commented on the constant weight switches. The 40-year-old stated:

“For me, it didn’t really matter. He did what he wanted to do. Participating in golf tournaments – that’s a good idea. That’s something that he should do. Jumping around weight categories, I don’t know.”

