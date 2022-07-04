"It’s hard to say" - Gennadiy Golovkin on retirement talks ahead of Canelo Alvarez trilogy

Gennadiy Golovkin revealed that he is still not thinking about hanging up his gloves.

The 40-year-old claimed his camp will assess his future in boxing after facing his arch-rival Canelo Alvarez for the third time on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Golovkin was quoted in a report by BoxingScene:

“[Retirement] is a hard question. It’s hard to say. Everyday can bring something new. Even if we just look ahead past this fight, we’ll see what opportunities come our way from the financial and attractiveness of a potential fight. I will make my decision based on the situation and when it’s a good time.”

He went on to say:

“It’s hard to make predictions. I’m in boxing because I enjoy it. When you make a decision to retire, it’s usually not based on just one reason. There are a number of reasons that eventually come into play. So far, I’m still in business.”

The only blemish on Golovkin’s Hall-of-Fame bound boxing career is a majority decision loss in his rematch against Alvarez in 2018. The second fight was called after their first meeting ended with a highly controversial split draw.

Since losing to Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs), Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) went on to win his next four fights, and he took the WBA, IBF and IBO Middleweight Titles in the process. The Kazakh fighter last saw action in April this year, where he scored a ninth-round technical knockout win against Ryota Murata.

On the line for their trilogy fight is the Mexican star’s WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Super Middleweight Titles.

Gennadiy Golovkin sends clear warning to Canelo Alvarez

During a recent press conference, Gennadiy Golovkin promised that the world will see the best version of him in his third fight against Canelo Alvarez.

In a presser showcased by DAZN, Golovkin said:

“I guarantee to you all that you'll see the best Gennadiy Golovkin. Whatever I know, whatever skills I have, I'm going to demonstrate them in the ring on September 17.”

Watch Gennadiy Golovkin speak during the press conference:

Golovkin remains an elite boxer even at the age of 40. However, he is up against a 32-year-old Alvarez who is very much in his prime. Nevertheless, Golovkin has proven to be a resilient fighter who possesses devastating punching ability.

