Video: Gennadiy Golovkin looks heavy as he drops training footage for Canelo Alvarez trilogy in 168 lbs

Gennadiy Golovkin is in the thick of preparations for his upcoming third battle against his arch-rival, Canelo Alvarez, on September 17 in Las Vegas.

‘GGG’ will be moving up to the Super Middleweight division to challenge for Alvarez’s undisputed title. In his latest training footage released on social media, the 40-year-old fighter looked heavier than usual.

Golovkin has been fighting at middleweight since 2003. The heaviest he’s come in was 163 pounds for his June 2019 fourth-round knockout win over Steve Rolls at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Many believe moving up to 168 pounds will benefit the aging Kazakh fighter. Promoter Eddie Hearn thinks so, too, noting how Golovkin struggled in his latest fight against Roy Murata in June.

In their faceoff for the unified middleweight title, the Japanese challenger started fast and dictated the pace of the early rounds until Golovkin took over by the mid-rounds. The end came in round nine after a hard right-hander dropped Murata, prompting his corner to throw in the towel and give Golovkin a technical knockout win.

Gennadiy Golovkin thinks he will ‘feel fresh’ at 168

Gennadiy Golovkin acknowledges that he is up against a tall order on September 17. He will be fighting the 32-year-old Canelo Alvarez, who is currently the best Super Middleweight in the world, for his first fight at 168lbs.

‘GGG’ claimed that he feels “extremely comfortable” at middleweight but thinks he will “feel fresh” in the 168-pound weight division. In an interview with The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Golovkin said:

“Most likely I’ll feel fresh in that weight category. I think I’ll be ready for the physical standpoint. I think I’ll feel more comfortable in that weight class. On the other hand, I should say I feel extremely comfortable in my class. At 160.”

Despite being the heavy underdog going into the fight, Golovkin remains optimistic for the upcoming trilogy fight and looks forward to having the “biggest win” of his career.

Golovkin and Alvarez fought in 2017 and 2018 at middleweight. Their first meeting ended with a controversial split draw despite the Kazakhstan-born fighter outlanding Alvarez in 10 of the 12 rounds.

The outcome of their heavily-contested first fight prompted a rematch—a thrilling back-and-forth bout that ended with a win by Alvarez via majority decision.

