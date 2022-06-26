'He has more losses than me'- Gennadiy Golovkin on where he ranks Canelo Alvarez on P4P list

Gennadiy Golovkin seems uninterested in Canelo Alvarez’s legacy, for he is too busy enriching his own. The Unified Middleweight Champion will move up to the Super Middleweight division and take on Undisputed Champion Canelo on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The third and final fight between the two is already being considered one of the greatest trilogies in boxing. Golovkin and Alvarez have shown contrasting approaches to the matchup ahead of the fight.

While Alvarez claims to have taken it personally, ‘GGG’ hasn’t shown any particular emotion towards the bout. However, when asked about Alvarez’s current position on the pound-for-pound list, Golovkin didn’t fail to boast about his supremacy. In a chat with ES News, ‘GGG’ said:

“I don’t think about Canelo at all and I don’t pay too much attention to this. He lost his last fight, he has more losses than me. So what else do we need to talk about?”

Watch the interaction below:

Alvarez and Golovkin's last fights have been very different from each other. 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin looked brilliant against Ryota Murata. ‘GGG’ snatched Murata’s WBA (super) belt via TKO and unified it with his IBO and IBF middleweight belts.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez was outpointed by WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol, snapping his nine-year winning streak. Following the defeat, several people criticized Alvarez's boxing credentials. While the Mexican star is now dropping down to 168lbs again, he has another tough test in Golovkin.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin - The final chapter of an iconic rivalry

Canelo is the only boxer to have beaten Golovkin in a professional fight. GGG’s pro-record stands at 42 wins (37 KOs), 1 loss, and 1 draw. The loss and the draw came in his first two fights against Alvarez. However, many people debate that GGG should have been rewarded with victory in the first fight.

Watch Canelo vs. GGG 1 below:

While it was declared a draw, Canelo overpowered Golovkin with the decision in the rematch. Nevertheless, it was also a very close fight. After the fight, Canelo captured the super-middleweight division as its undisputed champion.

The Mexican star seemed invincible, but Bivol exposed flaws in his game. Since Golovin has been one of the toughest opponents in Canelo’s career, the Middleweight Champion can use Bivol’s game plan as a blueprint. It wouldn’t be an easy task to beat Alvarez, but that's what makes the fight even more interesting.

