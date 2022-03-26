"He's coming back, yeah?"- Gennadiy Golovkin reacts to being compared to NFL legend Tom Brady

Gennadiy Golovkin has reacted to being compared to NFL legend Tom Brady.

At 39 years old, while most athletes go on to retire, 'GGG' is still going strong and is gearing up for his 44th fight. Golovkin is set to take on Ryota Murata on April 9 to defend his IBF and IBO Middleweight Titles.

With the fight just under two weeks away, Gennadiy Golovkin sat down for an interview with Teddy Atlas. During the episode, Atlas compared the Kazakh's longevity to that of Tom Brady, who is set to return for his 23rd season in the NFL at the age of 44. It is worth noting that Brady decided to retire after playing the 2021-22 season. However, he decided to return for his 23rd season.

Upon being compared to Tom Brady, 'GGG' said:

"He's coming back, yeah?"

Gennadiy Golovkin further commented on his longevity by saying:

"I could have never predicted that I'll be still fighting at 40 and one thing can be chosen when you just go out on the field and play but to fight, it's even harder to predict I would say and I can only wish that when I turn 40, I feel as good as I'm feeling at 39."

Watch the full episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas below:

Gennadiy Golovkin is eyeing a trilogy with Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly the biggest rival of 'GGG' and even though the two have already fought each other twice, the rivalry is still far from being settled. The first fight between the two ended in a draw, however, in the second fight the Mexican handed Golovkin his first career loss.

Although Canelo Alvarez got the better of 'GGG' in their second outing, the debate of who's the better fighter still carries on. In fact, both fighters feel like they've got some unfinished business and are looking to land a trilogy bout in September this year.

However, to bring one of the biggest trilogies in the sport's history to fruition, both fighters need to win their upcoming bouts. It will be interesting to see if Canelo Alvarez and Golovkin can get past Dmitry Bivol and Ryota Murata respectively to fight each other once again.

