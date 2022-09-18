“I still have three belts at 160”- Gennadiy Golovkin squashes retirement talks despite losing against "warrior" Canelo Alvarez 

Gennadiy Golovkin isn’t willing to hang up his boxing gloves despite the failed undisputed super middleweight title attempt against Canelo Alvarez. The 40-year-old Kazakh fighter reminded everyone about his championship status in the middleweight division and vowed to return to action.

Golovkin lost fairly via unanimous decision to Alvarez, which was his second career defeat. That said, 'GGG' did not demean his opponent's efforts and accepted the loss graciously. Following another 12-round war against Alvarez, he said:

"I want to shake hands with Canelo, congrats. The guy is a real warrior and if you don't understand, you don't understand nothing... Remember guys, I still have three belts at 160. I'll come back guys. I'm still champion guys." (H/T: Boxing Scene)

Watch the post-fight interviews of Canelo and 'GGG' below:

Canelo Alvarez and Golovkin displayed contrasting emotions throughout the fight week. While Alvarez showed animosity, 'GGG' didn’t reflect the same intentions. He cited the trilogy fight as a professional affair with no personal emotions involved. After the fight, both men ended the rivalry on good terms and exchanged friendly words. Gennadiy Golovkin also took to social media and wrote:

“Friendship has won.” [Translated by Google]

Gennadiy Golovkin looks likely to come down to the middleweight division where he is already a unified champion and holds the WBA, IBF, and IBO belts. The 160lbs weight class is currently blooming with A-listed champions and mandatory contenders, so 'GGG' probably wouldn’t have to struggle to find a big money fight.

Who can Gennadiy Golovkin face next?

Golovkin is seemingly past his prime and may have a few more fights left before he calls it a day. Chris Eubank Jr. is one potential opponent. The 33-year-old Brit is scheduled to meet Conor Benn in a heated British clash next. He has wanted to face ‘GGG’ at 160lbs and that can be a profitable challenge to accept for the Kazakh pugilist.

Chris Eubank Jr @ChrisEubankJr GGG you had a great run. Come back down to middleweight & let’s fight for those belts you still have in December or just pass em over & I’ll look after them for the next couple years while you enjoy retirement… you earned it champ. GGG you had a great run. Come back down to middleweight & let’s fight for those belts you still have in December or just pass em over & I’ll look after them for the next couple years while you enjoy retirement… you earned it champ.

Like Eubank Jr., WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade have also wanted to fight 'GGG' on several occasions. All these fights will be alluring from a financial standpoint and also for Golovkin’s boxing legacy. With the Kazakh interested in continuing, several interesting fights could come to fruition.

