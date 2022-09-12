“I am relieved Canelo did not wait until I was 50 to agree to a third fight" - Gennadiy Golovkin says four years is "too long" to wait for Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are on a collision course again, four years after their high-voltage rematch that took place in 2018. Unlike the first two fights, Canelo vs. GGG 3 will be happening at 168 lbs (super middleweight) and not 160 lbs (middleweight). That said, a lot has changed since we saw both men fight in the rematch.

Golovkin is now 40 years old and believes that it is a bit too late for the trilogy against Canelo Alvarez. Ahead of the fight, ‘GGG’ seemingly took a dig at his Mexican opponent and shed light on how time has flown by. He said:

“While four years is too long between the last fight and this one, I am relieved Canelo did not wait until I was 50 to agree to a third fight. For a while, it seemed that was a strong possibility.”

Canelo Alvarez came across two of his toughest in-ring tests when he fought Gennadiy Golovkin. The first fight in 2017 was deemed a controversial draw, which many fans protested. A major portion of the boxing community believed that ‘GGG’ should have won the first fight. Nevertheless, the two rematched in 2018 which was also a close call, but Canelo managed to win on the judges’ scorecards.

Watch Canelo vs. GGG full fight below:

While Alvarez has been extremely active since then, ‘GGG’ has accepted only a few fights. The Kazakh boxer knocked out Ryota Murata in his last outing to become the Unified Middleweight Champion and will now challenge Canelo for all four super middleweight belts.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez will look to bounce back from his loss against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Hence, he can offer sheer aggression this time, which might be hard to tackle for the 40-year-old Golovkin.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3: How to watch the fight live?

Fans can visit the official website of T-Mobile Arena to check all the ticket updates for Canelo vs. GGG 3. We are a week away from witnessing the fight and ticket sales are expected to close shortly. The event will be organized by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Promotions.

Canelo Alvarez v Gennadiy Golovkin - Press Conference

Canelo vs. GGG 3 will be available live on the DAZN pay-per-view across 20 countries including the USA, UK, Australia, and more. The pay-per-view US/UK price is $64.99/£9.99 for existing subscribers and $84.99/£17.98 for new subscribers (which includes one month DAZN subscription).

