"Scared I'd hurt someone"- Heavy hitter George Foreman feared the consequences of his own punching power

George Foreman recently opened up about being scared of his own punching power. He also claimed to be scared by the thought of hurting someone. A fan asked Foreman about his most devastating knockout, which left him scared for his opponent's health, to which the 72 year-old said:

"More than a few; when I left boxing (70s) I felt so bad for a while. Didn’t like to think of my matches. Scared I’d hurt someone."

George Foreman started his professional boxing career in 1969. Eight years later he took his first retirement in 1977. Foreman revealed he felt bad for the opponents he knocked out cold during his first retirement, which lasted 10 years. In his career, the 72 year-old won 76 fights, 68 of which were wins by TKO/KO. 'Big George' had an 81 fight career and has only 5 losses on his resume.

George Foreman's second title win after retirement

After taking a 10 year retirement from the sport of boxing in 1977, George Foreman entered the ring again in 1987. During this time, Foreman had his spiritual rebirth which helped him come back stronger than ever.

In his return fight, George Foreman took on Steve Zouski and earned a knockout victory in the fourth round. Seven years into his second stint in boxing, Foreman was able to clinch the world heavyweight championship again.

George Foreman defeated Michael Moorer to become IBF and WBA heavyweight champion. This fight was a great example of his vicious power. Going into the tenth round of the fight, Foreman was trailing on all scorecards but a devastating short right caught Moorer and put him on the canvas.

After losing the title to Muhammad Ali more than a decade prior, the now-72 year-old finally regained the heavyweight title.

