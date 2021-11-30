"I am melting on this one"- Heavyweight legend George Foreman reminisces about his once-in-a-lifetime matchup against Muhammad Ali

George Foreman recently reminisced about his match against arguably the best boxer the world has ever seen, Muhammad Ali. The two heavyweight giants clashed back in 1974.

George Foreman took to Twitter to share a picture of his matchup against Ali. In the caption, he wrote:

"Trying to find bad photo of Muhammad Ali, is like looking for a healthy sheep in a 'Lion’ den he was beautiful; but 'I am melting' on this one"

George Foreman's tweet was a reply to a fan who asked him to share better pictures of Muhammad Ali. The picture shared by Foreman comes from his fight against Ali and in the picture, Foreman can be seen falling towards the canvas.

Who won the fight between George Foreman and Muhammad Ali?

Muhammad Ali was not the underdog much in his career. However, things were a little different when he took on George Foreman.

The heavyweight championship match was billed as 'The Rumble in the Jungle' and took place in Kinshasa, Zaire, which is now called the Republic of Congo.

Leading into the fight, Ali was a 4 to 1 underdog against the unbeaten George Foreman. The fight, however, played out differently from what everyone had expected. Ali managed to pull off one of the biggest upsets in history by knocking out Foreman in the eighth round.

The event had 60,000 fans in the audience and saw millions tune in worldwide. The fight grossed about $100 million and when this amount is adjusted with inflation, it reaches an astounding $500 million.

The build-up to the fight was as interesting as the fight itself. Both fighters trained in Zaire for months to get used to the tropical African climate. The bout was scheduled for 15 rounds but Ali was destined to stop Foreman before the final bell.

Muhammad Ali's performance against George Foreman was certainly one of his best ever.

