Even in retirement, Floyd Mayweather continues to inspire the next generation.

'Money' is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers to ever step into the ring. His career longevity was unmatched and made possible by his ability to change styles. While often forgotten, Mayweather began his career as 'Pretty Boy'.

During that portion of his career, the former champion was aggressive and showed lightning-fast hands and combinations. However, due to multiple hand injuries, Mayweather later changed his style to be defensive-oriented.

Ultimately, he retired following a 2017 stoppage win over Conor McGregor. However, he's since stayed active in the exhibition boxing scene. Earlier this month, he returned to the ring to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji Olatunji.

Predictably, Floyd Mayweather dominated 'The Tank', and won by via sixth-round knockout. The win doesn't do much for his legacy but still shows his incredible skill at an advanced age. One name that was impressed was George Mitchell, who's recently started his boxing career, sitting at 4-0.

A teammate of the YouTuber, he was in attendance for the fight. A promising boxer in his own right, Mitchell praised Mayweather and called him an inspiration. During an interview with The Mirror, the prospect stated:

"Floyd is the kind of fighter that every fighter should look up to, he's got it all. I've learnt so much watching him. Seeing Mayweather up close was a real treat. His defense is amazing, everything about his game is solid, even at his age he's proved he is one of the best to ever lace the gloves up."

Deji Olatunji reveals what Floyd Mayweather said to him

While it was an exhibition, Floyd Mayweather gave Deji Olatunji the 'Money' experience.

The former boxing champion is a showman, and that showed in his return earlier this month. While he did not go full throttle, Mayweather still outclassed his YouTube counterpart.

'The Tank' revealed that the former boxer was trash-talking quite a bit during the fight. Ultimately, Mayweather showed respect after the contest but wasn't nearly as friendly during the fight itself.

In a post-fight interview, the YouTuber revealed:

"It was already unorthodox, I'm normally used to sparring people who are technical, while he was just having fun in there, doing whatever. He was talking a lot. It was just ''I'm Money Mayweather! I do what I do!'"

