Global Boxing Series aims to take popularity of the sport to a new level

India's pro boxing scene is set to have a glamorous addition in the form of the Global Boxing Series. This special event, which will take place on June 1 at the Jade Garden Banquets in Worli, Mumbai, will feature eight boxing bouts.

Apart from professional pugilists, the event will also witness social media personalities engage in an 'influencer marquee showdown'. Such contests between influencers are very popular in the Western world.

The Global Boxing Series is promoted by Devraj Das, founder of Marine Pro Boxing Promotions, and Salil Acharya, renowned actor and radio jockey. Some of the 16 boxers set to compete at the event include Malhar Bhosale, Rajkumar Wagh, Jayanth Gunji, Suresh Pasham, and Paras Chauhan, among others.

Another participant would be Ishant Rawat, a social media personality known as 'Knucklehead Warrior', who often posts videos of himself performing feats of strength. His opponent would be Tayne De Villiers, a South African model who participated in a reality TV show called 'Temptation Island India'.

Global Boxing Series aims to give Indian boxers opportunity to shine

While the Rawat vs De Villiers bout will get a lot of attention, the event would be a great opportunity for talented Indian boxers to make a mark. According to Devraj Das, that is the main idea behind the event.

"Indian boxers have the potential to make a big impact on the pro-boxing circuit, not just in Asia but also in Europe. Many dream of living the western boxing dream. But till now they lacked a platform and resources to launch themselves and we aim to provide that through the Global Boxing Series," he stated.

The event would be telecasted live on Disney Hotstar in 4K Ultra HD. The organizers aim to ensure an entertaining experience for the viewers.

"Pro-boxing is a combination of sport and high-profile entertainment as it also rakes in big money at the top level," Salil Acharya explained.

"Through the Global Boxing Series we are taking our first step into the world of pro-boxing and our aim is to make the night an experience to remember for the players, entertainment and sporting industry stakeholder and the fans," he added.

The popularity of boxing in India skyrocketed with the impressive performances of Indian boxers at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. Vijender Singh won India's first boxing medal at those Games.

Vijender turned pro later in his career and this gave a big boost to the popularity of pro boxing in the country. The Global Boxing Series will look to add to the sport's popularity.