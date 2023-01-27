Former super-middleweight champion David Benavidez has made bold claims ahead of his fight against Caleb Plant.

The highly anticipated fight between the two was recently announced and the two are set to enter the squared circle on March 25th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the announcement of the fight, Benavidez took to Instagram to share a post in which he claimed to be eager to prove why he is the best in the division.

In the same post, David Benavidez also made a bold prediction for the fight and promised his fans a spectacular knockout come March 25th. He said:

"I’ve been working my ass off like never before. This is my moment in life where I get to show why I am the best super middle weight in the world, and that’s exactly what all my fans will see . I promise all my fans I’m going to knock out Caleb plant !!!! Y’all ain’t gonna want to miss this one."

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

David Benavidez on fighting Canelo Alvarez

Benavidez has proven himself to be one of the best fighters in the super-middleweight division. Having won world titles in the division in the past, he is chasing the dream of becoming a three-time world champion.

However, it looks like he has gotten a bit tired of waiting around. The fight between him and the undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez has been touted as one of the best fights to make right now.

Even after winning the WBC interim super-middleweight championship, David Benavidez was unable to land himself a title shot and he now has to go through Caleb Plant to potentially land a fight against Alvarez.

Expressing his frustrations about the same during an episode of The Last Stand podcast, David Benavidez said:

“It just doesn’t really make any sense. I been winning title eliminators, I just won an interim title. I feel like a lot of people now don’t respect the boxing ranks. If you don’t respect the boxing ranks, what are the boxing ranks for?... I’m the number one guy, I’m the mandatory. I think he’s just talking a lot of sh*t because he doesn’t want to see me. He knows I’m the biggest threat at 168.”

Watch the podcast below:

