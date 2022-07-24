Gonzalez vs. Dogboe fight time in 25 countries - USA, UK, Canada, India, Japan, Bangaldesh, Singapore, and more

Joet Gonzalez vs. Dogboe Isaac will go down on July 23 at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, USA. The 10-round featherweight bout for the WBO International featherweight title is going to be televised on ESPN+ and FITE.TV. Gonzalez vs. Dogboe will be the headliner on a two-fight card, and will serve as the WBO World title eliminator.

Gonzalez (25-2) will be fighting for the second time this year. He won his previous bout against Joe Santisima via knockout. Gonzalez is 2-2 in his last four fights, with alternating wins and losses. Dogboe (23-2) was last seen in the ring in 2021 when he defeated Christopher Diaz. It was his third win in a row after having suffered back-to-back losses.

In the DraftKings Sportsbook, Gonzalez is a -250 favorite, with Dogboe at +190 as the underdog. On the undercard, oddsmakers sit on the fence; Gabriel Flores Jr. and Giovanni Cabrera are at -105 and -125 to win, respectively.

Watch the press conference for Gonzalez vs. Dogboe below:

The 'Quiet Storm' versus the 'Royal Storm' is a can't-miss featherweight matchup with a World title shot on the line.

Leading up to Gonzalez vs. Dogboe, Gonzalez said:

“There’s a little more pressure because the opportunity is there for a third world-title shot. But I've got to get the job done. I’ve got to get past Isaac Dogboe first and then go from there.”

Gonzalez vs. Dogboe timings

The following listing provides the timings for Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe. Here are the event timings for 25 different countries, including the United States, the UK, and India.

Who do you think emerges victorious in Gonalez vs. Dogboe? Give us your thoughts in the comments.

