Gonzalez vs. Dogboe fight time in 25 countries - USA, UK, Canada, India, Japan, Bangaldesh, Singapore, and more

Joet Gonzalez vs. Dogboe Isaac will go down on July 23 at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, USA. The 10-round featherweight bout for the WBO International featherweight title is going to be televised on ESPN+ and FITE.TV. Gonzalez vs. Dogboe will be the headliner on a two-fight card, and will serve as the WBO World title eliminator.
Gonzalez (25-2) will be fighting for the second time this year. He won his previous bout against Joe Santisima via knockout. Gonzalez is 2-2 in his last four fights, with alternating wins and losses. Dogboe (23-2) was last seen in the ring in 2021 when he defeated Christopher Diaz. It was his third win in a row after having suffered back-to-back losses.
In the DraftKings Sportsbook, Gonzalez is a -250 favorite, with Dogboe at +190 as the underdog. On the undercard, oddsmakers sit on the fence; Gabriel Flores Jr. and Giovanni Cabrera are at -105 and -125 to win, respectively.
Watch the press conference for Gonzalez vs. Dogboe below:
The 'Quiet Storm' versus the 'Royal Storm' is a can't-miss featherweight matchup with a World title shot on the line.
Leading up to Gonzalez vs. Dogboe, Gonzalez said:
“There’s a little more pressure because the opportunity is there for a third world-title shot. But I've got to get the job done. I’ve got to get past Isaac Dogboe first and then go from there.”
Gonzalez vs. Dogboe timings
The following listing provides the timings for Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe. Here are the event timings for 25 different countries, including the United States, the UK, and India.
USA - 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, July 23
UK - 3:00 AM, July 24
Canada - 10:00 PM ET / 7 PM PT, July 23
India - 7:30 AM, July 24
Japan - 11:00 AM, July 24
Mexico - 9:00 PM, July 23
Russia - 5:00 AM, July 24
Ukraine - 5:00 AM, July 24
France - 4:00 AM, July 24
Denmark - 4:00 AM, July 24
Here's Joet Gonzalez finishing Joe Santisima:
Hong Kong - 10:00 AM, July 24
Australia - 12:00 AM, July 24
Singapore - 10:00 AM, July 24
China - 10:00 AM, July 24
New Zealand - 2:00 PM, July 24
Ireland - 3:00 AM, July 24
Spain - 4:00 AM, July 24
Pakistan - 7:00 AM, July 24
South Korea - 11:00 AM, July 24
North Korea - 11:00 AM, July 24
Brazil - 11:00 PM, July 23
Argentina - 11:00 PM, July 23
Bangladesh - 8:00 AM, July 24
Scotland - 3:00 AM, July 24
Afghanistan - 6:30 AM, July 24
