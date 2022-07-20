"It can only be a good addition" - Frazer Clarke praises Anthony Joshua for hiring Robert Garcia

Heavyweight prospect Frazer Clarke has praised Anthony Joshua for adding Robert Garcia to his team. He stated that Garcia is an experienced trainer who has been involved in numerous big fights in the past and "needs big fights."

Joshua is scheduled to rematch Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah. 'AJ' was comprehensively beaten by the Ukrainian last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Brit lost a 12-round unanimous decision and was close to being stopped in the final round.

Following his defeat, Joshua and his team were criticized for using the wrong tactics against Usyk. Hence, many believe Garcia has been hired to help Joshua be more aggressive in the second fight and use his distinct physical advantages.

Here's what Clarke said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"I think he can advise him. He's an experienced guy who's been there and seen it and done it. He needs big situations, big fights. It's not his first rodeo, he's straight talking, straight to the point. He knows what he wants out of his fighters and he demands it from the fighter. So it can only be a good addition."

Frazer Clarke doubts Anthony Joshua can find sparring partners that are similar to Oleksandr Usyk

Clarke continued by claiming that Anthony Joshua will not be able to find any sparring partners that are close to Usyk's level. The former Olympian believes 'AJ' is better off sparring with a range of boxers with different attributes.

"No, not really. You can get a southpaw in but you're never gonna match Usyk for boxing ability. You know, he's one of the best out there. You get durable sparring partners, you get fast ones, you get big ones, you get ones that can move their head, ones that can move their feet. A few that can throw a lot of shots. You have to mix it up a little bit."

There have been no disclosures as to who Joshua is sparring with in preparation for the Usyk rematch. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Usyk has brought Martin Bakole into his camp.

Bakole was one of Tyson Fury's main sparring partners ahead of his WBC Championship fight against Dillian Whyte. The 6ft 6in Congolese boxer is also coming off an impressive points win against Tony Yoka.

