Hall of Fame radio host details how Jake Paul and Logan Paul have grown to become 'actual businessmen'- 'Okay, he is in the WWE' 

Jake Paul and Logan Paul were recently praised by Hall of Fame radio host 'Charlamagne tha God' for evolving and learning from their mistakes to become 'actual businessmen'.

The Paul brothers have had quite a turbulent ride to success. Both 'The Problem Child' and Logan Paul have been subjected to a lot of criticism for their actions in the past. However, the two have grown and made amends to come out as better men.

While Jake Paul has seemingly devoted his life to boxing, 'The Maverick' has taken up quite the creative and entrepreneurial route with everything he's been doing off late. The same has been applauded by many, including Charlamagne the God who was a recent guest on Impaulsive.

While speaking about people's ability to evolve and grow, the Hall of Fame radio host praised the Paul brothers by saying:

"I think you are a great example for that Logan, you and Jake. You know what I mean? Like there was a lot of shit people gave y'all sh*t for back in the day and then y'all have grown to be actual businessmen. Like y'all are doing things that people can, like tangible things people can hang their hat on, 'Oh, okay he's in the WWE'. 'Oh, he's boxing'."

Watch the full podcast below:

Jake Paul accuses KSI for misleading his fans

'The Problem Child' recently expressed his disregard for KSI and his upcoming boxing event after details of his fights were made public.

KSI is set to take on two opponents in one night this weekend to mark his return to the boxing ring. His first opponent will be UK rapper Swarmz and then for his second fight 'JJ' will fight Luis Alcaraz Pineda, a pro-boxer.

Interestingly, both fights have been set for just three rounds, which Jake Paul does not approve of. 'The Problem Child' expressed his disregard for the same over Twitter by stating:

"This can't be real? Each "fight" is 3 rounds? And he gets a 3hr break in between! Hahahahaha. It's way easier than one 6 round fight. KSI & Minions Boxing doing the fans dirty with his fake s***. Mislead after mislead."

Take a look at Paul's tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul This can’t be real?



Each “fight” is 3 rounds? And he gets a 3hr break in between! Hahahahaha.



It’s way easier than one 6 round fight.



KSI & Minions Boxing doing the fans dirty with this fake shit. Mislead after mislead.



This can’t be real? Each “fight” is 3 rounds? And he gets a 3hr break in between! Hahahahaha. It’s way easier than one 6 round fight.KSI & Minions Boxing doing the fans dirty with this fake shit. Mislead after mislead. https://t.co/JTKM6Ec4Rg

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85