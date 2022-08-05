Has boxing legend Floyd Mayweather ever been knocked down?

Floyd Mayweather is known as one of the greatest boxers in history. He retired with a perfect 50-0 record and his boxing resume is stacked with elite-level talents from various weight classes.

'Money' was a five-weight world champion who won 12 world championships throughout his career.

The former boxer was known for his high in-ring IQ and excellent defensive skills. The American was hardly ever hit with power punches and has never been knocked down to the canvas from a strike.

The only time an opponent scored a knockdown against the 50-0 fighter was in 2001, when Mayweather broke his hand during his fight with Carlos Hernandez. The then-24-year-old Mayweather dropped his hand onto the canvas because of the pain it was causing him. He did, however, go on to win the world title fight via unanimous decision.

Despite his flawless record, he did get caught by some rare shots that hurt him. The standout was against 'Sugar' Shane Mosley, who caught Mayweather with a heavy right hand.

Mosley's right hand looked to have rocked 'Money' as the unbeaten man clinched onto his compatriot's arm as he made it to the end of the second-round. The recovery came fairly quick, however, as he went on to win the fight via unanimous decision.

Watch Mosley vs. Mayweather here:

Floyd Mayweather's offensive capabilities

Floyd Mayweather's boxing career is mostly remembered through his defensive skills inside the ring. However, before he became 'Money,' he was much more offensive as 'Pretty Boy Floyd.'

As a young fighter, the former Olympian took more risks in order to try and secure a knockout. He also has 27 knockouts to his name in professional bouts, 20 of which came before the boxer turned twenty-five.

Mayweather bagged 13 knockouts from his first 15 contests, which highlights how much more aggressive he was as a younger boxer.

Floyd Mayweather was seldom seen in trouble inside the ring. His bout with Oscar De La Hoya did see him achieve a narrow victory via split decision. As mentioned before, Mayweather was more ferocious as a young fighter. You can catch a glimpse of it in the video below when he fought Diego Corrales in 2001.

Watch Mayweather vs. Corrales below:

