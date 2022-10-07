Has Uriah Hall boxed professionally before?

Uriah Hall will be making his professional boxing debut later this month against Le'Veon Bell.

'Prime Time' has been one of the most electric fighters in the UFC over the last decade. In the octagon, Hall picked up victories over names such as Gegard Mousasi, Anderson Silva, Chris Weidman, and more.

In August, the 38-year-old decided to announce his retirement from MMA, exiting the sport with a 17-11 professional record. Although he's decided to retire from competing in the cage, it seems that Hall isn't done fighting after all.

Earlier today, Adam Schefter reported that Uriah Hall will be making his professional boxing debut against Le'Veon Bell. The bout will be one of the most high-profile undercard matchups in the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view event happening on October 29th.

The matchup between Hall and Bell will be both men's professional boxing debuts. The former running back has competed in the ring before, albeit in an exhibition. Last month, Bell knocked out NFL alumni Adrian Peterson in a contest in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately for Bell, there's a huge difference in boxing between a former football player and a UFC middleweight contender.

Uriah Hall discusses Jake Paul

Uriah Hall's professional debut comes on the undercard of Jake Paul's return, but that doesn't mean he's a fan of 'The Problem Child'.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has a lot of fans and supporters in the boxing world. After all, he's brought a lot of attention to the sport, and elevated women's boxing champion Amanda Serrano into stardom.

However, there are many, many fighters who don't like Paul. They see the 25-year-old's use of combat sports as a way to be paid. They also don't see him as a good boxer despite his current undefeated record.

It's safe to say that Uriah Hall fell into the second camp, rather than the first. Prior to his UFC swansong earlier this summer, 'Prime Time' discussed Jake Paul at a pre-fight press conference.

There, the middleweight contender made it clear that he's not a fan of the YouTuber. When asked to predict a possible fight between the two, he stated:

“I say I’m going to knock you the f*** out and thank you for the opportunity. cause we all know I would kill him. I would tell you bro, I will literally beat you with one hand. You don’t deserve my right hand. I’ll do it for free. That’s how confident I am.”

