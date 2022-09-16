"Muhammad Ali fought Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki"- Fans disagree with Hasim Rahman Jr. saying Floyd Mayweather started the 'crossover s**t' 

Fans don't agree with Hasim Rahman Jr. about his thoughts on crossover boxing.

Crossover boxing, also known as influencer boxing, has been huge over the last few years. In 2018, the first KSI vs. Logan Paul amateur boxing event earned over one million pay-per-view buys, and the trend has stayed ever since.

Since then, names such as Jake Paul have become household names, using their celebrity influence to navigate their boxing careers. However, Paul and others weren't the first to compete in crossover fights.

Floyd Mayweather was one of the first boxers to embrace the crossover trend. 'Money' himself decided to participate in another sport in the past, as he had a short-lived wrestling career in 2008. Mayweather has since embraced the crossover boxing scene.

The 45-year-old notably decided to engage in crossover bouts with names such as Conor McGregor and Logan Paul. Mayweather is reportedly preparing for yet another influencer matchup later this year with YouTube star Deji.

On Twitter, Hasim Rahman Jr., who's no stranger to crossover matchups, weighed in on the subject. 'Gold Blooded' credited Mayweather for starting the bizarre trend in the boxing ring. However, many fans took issue with his statement.

See his tweet below:

Fans replied to the heavyweight prospect, stating that another crossover fight happened before Mayweather. They pointed to Muhammad Ali's mixed-rules fight with Antonio Inoki in 1976 as one example.

Notorious Wallace @BlockboyAndy @_HasimRahmanJr @FloydMayweather Shaq and Shane Moseley fought long before. They ain't start it either tho I think @_HasimRahmanJr @FloydMayweather Shaq and Shane Moseley fought long before. They ain't start it either tho I think

DS🍀 @Anti_Huns @_HasimRahmanJr Muhammad Ali fought Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki in 1976... well I say fought, there wasn't much "fighting" going on @FloydMayweather No he didn'tMuhammad Ali fought Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki in 1976... well I say fought, there wasn't much "fighting" going on @_HasimRahmanJr @FloydMayweather No he didn't😂😂 Muhammad Ali fought Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki in 1976... well I say fought, there wasn't much "fighting" going on 😂

Đėmmiš @R710Demmis @_HasimRahmanJr @FloydMayweather When did Floyd crossover ? He stayed in the same sport he’s been comfortable w… cmon pay respect when respect is due @_HasimRahmanJr @FloydMayweather When did Floyd crossover ? He stayed in the same sport he’s been comfortable w… cmon pay respect when respect is due 😂

zero. @ZeroYeets @_HasimRahmanJr @FloydMayweather crossover boxing has been happening forever. youtubers made it big @_HasimRahmanJr @FloydMayweather crossover boxing has been happening forever. youtubers made it big

When is Hasim Rahman Jr. fighting next?

Hasim Rahman Jr. is set to return to the ring in November against Vitor Belfort.

'Gold Blooded' was pulled into the strange world of crossover boxing earlier this year when he signed to face Jake Paul on short notice. Rahman Jr. was tabbed as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who had visa issues.

However, Rahman Jr. didn't end up fighting 'The Problem Child'. A week before the event, the YouTuber canceled the event and stated that the heavyweight had no intention of making weight for the contest.

The heavyweight prospect stated that Paul ducked him and was just afraid of the matchup. While he lost out on the matchup, Rahman Jr. has gained another opportunity since.

He signed with the Happy Punch promotion team earlier this month, a company that is known for managing many influencer boxers. Earlier today, his return was made official as well.

The 31-year-old is set to face former UFC light-heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort in November. The bout will take place in Austin, Texas, and air on DAZN.

