"I can make 205 pounds on Friday" - Hasim Rahman Jr. reveals he's still willing to make Jake Paul fight happen

Hasim Rahman Jr. is still hoping that his fight with Jake Paul happens this Saturday.

This weekend, 'Gold Blooded' and 'The Problem Child' were set to face-off in New York City on Showtime pay-per-view. It was viewed as the biggest step-up in the YouTube star's boxing career to date.

Shockingly, the fight was canceled on Saturday night. Paul's camp pulled the plug, stating that Rahman Jr. wasn't going to be able to make weight for their cruiserweight showdown. They also called the 31-year-old unprofessional in his approach to training and weight loss.

Now, the heavyweight has fired back at those claims. Rahman Jr. alleged that his weight cut was stopped prematurely and that the 25-year-old really had zero intention of ever fighting him on August 6th.

In a virtual press conference, Hasim Rahman Jr. clarified his weight situation. The heavyweight prospect revealed he's currently hovering around 215 pounds and could drop weight for the fight on Friday. Furthermore, he's still hoping to fight Paul this weekend.

In a press conference, the 31-year-old stated:

“I can make 205 Friday and knock Jake Paul out on Saturday. That's never been an issue. The issue was them coming in and giving all these demands from the jump. They've been trying to railroad it from the jump.”

Hasim Rahman Jr. reveals how the fight was scrapped

Hasim Rahman Jr. found out on Twitter that his fight with Jake Paul was canceled the same way as everyone else.

The 31-year-old found out on Saturday that the New York State Athletic Commission was going to move up the weight limit for the bout. Rahman Jr. is a career heavyweight, and they weren't comfortable with him trying to weigh-in at 200 pounds.

As such, they moved the fight up to 205. Later, Paul and his team agreed to new terms and sent a contract to 'Gold Blooded' to make the move official. In response, the 31-year-old asked to move the fight up an additional five to ten pounds.

Rahman Jr. hoped that the two parties would meet in the middle or have more talks with Paul. Instead, despite giving the heavyweight a midnight deadline, they pulled the plug hours earlier.

In the presser, Rahman Jr. stated:

“We have the email here saying, 'You have until 11:59 [to agree to the 205-pound limit] or we're gonna scrap the fight.' They didn't do that. They scrapped the fight at 8:07. This opportunity was taken away from me."

Watch Rahman Jr.'s full interview in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far