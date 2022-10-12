Have Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora fought before?

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have fought on two prior occasions.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of action since his knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April. Since then, Fury has openly debated retirement, as well as a showdown with longtime rival Anthony Joshua and WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk.

It appears that fans won't be getting either of those fights. Instead, ESPN Ringside announced that Tyson Fury will likely face Derek Chisora on December 3 in the U.K. It'll be a trilogy affair for the two.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are in the process of finalizing a Dec. 3 trilogy fight in the United Kingdom for Fury's WBC heavyweight title, sources told @MikeCoppinger Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are in the process of finalizing a Dec. 3 trilogy fight in the United Kingdom for Fury's WBC heavyweight title, sources told @MikeCoppinger. https://t.co/6u1Ov1DRd8

The two heavyweights first faced off in 2011 with the British and Commonwealth titles on the line. Chisora tried to pressure the bigger fighter and make it a good old-fashioned brawl. Instead, Fury used his length and size to outbox Chisora and won via unanimous decision.

Three years later, they met again in the ring. The fight wasn't close by any measure. Fury showcased his southpaw skills en route to a 10th-round knockout, which handed him the European, WBO International, and British Heavyweight titles.

Eight years on from the rematch, fans will get to see the heavyweight stars collide once again.

Frank Warren confirms talks between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren has confirmed that Fury will likely fight Derek Chisora next.

Fury retired from professional boxing following his win over Dillian Whyte in April, but instantly teased a matchup with UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in the ring. Talk of a matchup with 'The Predator' soon faded, but Fury has since been linked to fighting Anthony Joshua and Mahmoud Charr as well.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren confirmed that a Fury-Chisora bout is likely to take place on December 3.

Warren indicated that their first choice was Oleksandr Usyk for all the marbles, but 'The Cat' was unavailable, so they've been forced to get creative to get the champion a fight. Warren also hinted that a Fury-Usyk fight could happen in February next year if the champion gets past 'Del Boy War'. In the interview, Warren stated:

“That will be on 3 December. We were just trying to find someone, it was quite difficult. We always expected the fight in December would be [against Oleksandr] Usyk, but Usyk wasn’t available. Now that looks like, I hope, it’ll be going on some time in February. Tyson wants to fight before then."

Check out the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes