"Come naked for all I care"- Frank Warren discusses Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Frank Warren has offered an interesting take on the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte heavyweight championship bout.

After a long-running scuffle to come to terms, Fury vs. Whyte was recently finalized. Warren ended up making the highest bid worth $41 million to win the rights to the fight.

Frank Warren was recently asked to express his thoughts on the participation of Dillian Whyte in selling the mega-heavyweight bout. It is worth noting that Whyte is signed to Eddie Hearn and now that the bout will be promoted by Warren, we might see a little lack of effort from 'The Body Snatcher'.

During an interview with SecondsOut, Warren was asked whether Whyte's possible antics in the press-conference are a matter of concern for him. He replied

"Well, as long as he turns up, I don't care what he's going on. Come naked for all I care. Its just as long as he participates and that's it, that's what we paid for, you know. We're not asking for anything, for nothing. That's part of the job, that's what you get paid for."

Frank Warren reveals Anthony Joshua's greed saw Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout fall apart

Up until very recently, boxing news was brimming with reports of a possible step-aside deal for Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte to let Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight first. However, the deal stalled at the last moment.

According to Frank Warren, Anthony Joshua demanded more money resulting in the collapse of the deal. During a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Warren revealed that 'AJ' asked for an extra $5 million. He said:

"When Joshua asked for an extra $5 million, he [Tyson Fury] said 'enough is enough,' and that was it. He said, 'I'm not interested, he's too greedy'. And that was enough. He's a champion, Tyson's not beholden to Anthony Joshua. Him and Usyk wanted to get it on, both of them wanted to get it on. But you had two people [Joshua and Whyte] in the middle, one was suing the WBC and the other one was asking for more and more money."

With the Fury vs. Whyte bout seemingly set to go down later this year, fans can expect the Joshua vs. Usyk rematch to be contested in the near future as well.

