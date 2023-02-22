"He wants to fight" - Jake Paul gives update on fight negotiations with KSI

Jake Paul isn't sure when he will fight KSI, but he expects the bout to happen this year.

'The Problem Child' is slated to return this Saturday night on pay-per-view against Tommy Fury. While the two are yet to share the ring, this weekend will be the third time they've been scheduled to fight. 'TNT' withdrew from their prior meetings due to injury and visa issues.

Nonetheless, it is now the YouTuber-turned-boxer's turn to get a highlight reel knockout in response to KSI. 'The Nightmare' has been Paul's long-time rival, even defeating his brother in 2019 by decision. On his return last month, the Brit scored a first-round knockout win over Faze Temper.

Despite not facing off in the ring, Jake Paul and KSI regularly go back and forth regarding a possible fight on social media. There were even reports earlier this year that the two had scheduled a fight for December in the U.K.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Paul stated that the fight hasn't yet been scheduled. However, he did show interest and noted that the matchup is being eyed for the winter.

He stated:

"The kid, KSI, keeps on talking and he says that December he wants to fight. I'm ready whenever. November, September, December, I don't care. Whenever he wants to die, I'm cool with it."

See his comments below:

Jake Paul gives ruthless prediction for Tommy Fury fight

Before Jake Paul can think about KSI, he will have to get through Tommy Fury.

The saga between 'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' has been long in the making, as they were scheduled to fight in December 2021. They were later re-booked for the following August, but again, the Brit withdrew.

It's worth noting that since their first scheduled fight, Paul has seemingly gotten a lot better. Holding wins over Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, the YouTuber is a sizeable favorite to win on his Saturday return.

Jake Paul seems to believe the odds are correct, as he stated in an interview with BT Sport. There. he made a ruthless prediction that he would knockout Fury, and his girlfriend would be crying ringside.

In the interview he said:

"The money's really good, so he's been forced into this… Molly was probably like, 'I'm tired of being the breadwinner'… You're gonna see his girlfriend cry once I knock him the f*** out and he's unconscious."

See the full interview below:

