Boxing: Latest heavyweight rankings feat. Fury, Usyk, and more

The latest heavyweight boxing rankings show that everyone is chasing Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

'The Cat' is the current reigning WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titleholder, while 'The Gypsy King' holds the WBC championship. Fans hoped that the two champions would face off later this year in a unification matchup. Moreover, Fury took shots at Usyk who was nursing a hand injury from the Anthony Joshua rematch.

Instead, Fury pursued a bout with Joshua, but that too fell apart. 'The Gypsy King' is expected to face either Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout or former titleholder Mahmoud Charr in December. For his part, Usyk has expressed an interest in facing 'AJ' in Ukraine, his home country.

Take a look at who could possibly fight next, fans should look to the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO divisional rankings.

First off, the World Boxing Council rankings see Deontay Wilder as the number one contender. His ranking is mainly based on his long reign of foregone days. Contenders Andy Ruiz Jr., Frank Sanchez, Robert Helenius, and Arslanbek Makhmudov round out the top five.

The WBA rankings see Michael Hunter as the number one contender. Names such as Robert Helenius, Hughie Fury, Martin Bakole, and Anthony Joshua round out the top five of the class.

The IBF's rankings are likely to be the most varied. The number one contender is Filip Hrgovic, while Andy Ruiz Jr., Anthony Joshua, Martin Bakole, and Agit Kabayel are the following ranked fighters.

Lastly, the WBO sees Joe Joyce, who just came off a big win over Joseph Parker, as the top contender. Following him are the aforementioned Parker, Frank Sanchez, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Otto Wallin.

When is the next big heavyweight fight?

The next most important heavyweight fight is Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius on October 15th.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action for nearly a year. Wilder is coming off back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury, who last competed in November 2021. The bout was labeled a 'Fight of the Year' contender and saw the former champion lose by knockout.

Meanwhile, 'The Nordic Nightmare' is riding a three-fight winning streak heading into the contest. Helenius is coming off back-to-back upset knockout victories over Adam Kownacki, giving him a lot of momentum heading into his first pay-per-view headliner.

While nothing is set in stone, the winner of the heavyweight clash could possibly secure a title shot against Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk next.

