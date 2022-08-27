How can Netflix affect the undisputed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk? 

A potential boxing match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship is arguably the biggest fight to make in the sport at the moment.

The Ukrainian has made his intentions clear of wanting to face 'The Gypsy King' following his win over Anthony Joshua. While Fury hasn't confirmed or denied anything as of yet, his promoter Frank Warren is also seemingly keen to make the fight happen.

However, it looks like Netflix could end up hindering the process of finalizing the bout for December. The streaming platform is working on a docu-series revolving around the life of 'The Gypsy King' post his retirement. As revealed by the company, the filming of the show began following his knockout victory over Dillian Whyte earlier this year in April.

Netflix UK & Ireland @NetflixUK NEWS: Netflix is in production on a multipart documentary with global boxing star Tyson Fury! NEWS: Netflix is in production on a multipart documentary with global boxing star Tyson Fury!

This will leave Fury with a decision to make. He can either choose to come out of retirement and face Oleksandr Usyk later this year, or he can postpone the fight until next year to complete the shoot of his upcoming Netflix show.

While fans will most certainly want 'The Gypsy King' to postpone production of his show, the ball lies in Fury's court and it will be interesting to see which option he sides with.

Tyson Fury sets his price to face Oleksandr Usyk

As mentioned earlier, there is no bigger fight to make other than Fury vs. Usyk in the sport of boxing right now. Considering the magnitude of the bout, 'The Gypsy King' has laid out his demands for entering the ring against 'The Cat'.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Tyson Fury suggested that he wants $500 million to face Oleksandr Usyk. Moreover, according to him, the fight against 'The Cat' is purely for money.

While urging to get a bigger payday than that of Floyd Mayweather in his bout against Manny Pacquiao, Tyson Fury said:

“It’s the biggest fight in the world so it needs to be the biggest pay day in the world. [Floyd] Mayweather got 400 million to fight [Manny] Pacquiao, I want 500m!"

'The Gypsy King' also added:

“I want it in writing with proof of funds. This fight is purely about money. I’m happily retired. I don’t need money, I’ve got plenty of money.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew