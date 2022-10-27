How did Jake Paul enter the open workout of his upcoming fight with Anderson Silva?

Jake Paul made a rather interesting entrance to the open workout session of his upcoming fight with Anderson Silva.

'The Problem Child' will be fighting this weekend on October 29 for the first time since his emphatic knockout win over Tyron Woodley in December 2021. Staying true to his character of doing things a little differently, Paul decided to enter the open workout last night while riding a horse.

Watch Jake Paul's entrance below:

In an interview following the open workout, Paul was asked to comment on how the idea of making an entrance while riding a horse came about. He replied by saying:

"Me and my friend were just talking like, 'Yo, what should we do for the open workout?' And I was like, 'I should just ride in on a horse' and we just made it happen."

Watch 'The Problem Child' speak about his entrance below [3:05:16]:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva main card

As mentioned earlier, Jake Paul will take on MMA legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match later this weekend on October 29. Apart from the highly anticipated eight-round headliner, there are several great fights in store on the main card as well. Ashton Sylve, one of the greatest prospects in the sport, will face Braulio Rodriguez in the co-main event of the card.

Also set for the card, Alexandro Santiago will return to take on Antonio Nieves in a big main card matchup as both men look to further improve their resumes and break into bantamweight title contention.

There's also a pair of interesting fights which will open the main card. Former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall will be making his boxing debut against Le'Veon Bell. The former NFL running back knocked out Adrian Peterson in his previous bout back in September this year in an exhibition.

Lastly, UFC veteran Chris Avila will make his return to the boxing ring to face YouTuber, Dr.Mike. The YouTuber-turned-boxer tapped into the sport of boxing earlier in May this year and defeated fellow YouTuber Idubbz in an amateur fight.

That said, it is safe to say that Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva will be an exciting event to watch for all the boxing fanatics.

