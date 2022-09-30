How did Logan Paul get rich before becoming a boxer?

Logan Paul is arguably one of the most well-known individuals to have come out of the realm of social media and into the world of professional boxing. 'The Maverick' has tapped into various verticals of the entertainment industry and has been quite successful in nearly all of them. This has helped garner a massive fortune for him.

While boxing is considered to be one of the key reasons for his recent financial success, Paul earned handsomely before entering the boxing ring for the first time back in 2018 against KSI. Before entering the world of boxing, 'The Maverick' was already an established content creator and arguably one of the biggest names on YouTube at the time.

Apart from his YouTube gains, the majority of his income came from his clothing line 'Maverick'. Interestingly, Logan Paul once revealed that he earned $3 million in three days thanks to his merchandise.

During a 2019 interview with Tom Ward, 'The Maverick' talked about making $3 million in three days and said:

"Some kid from Ohio that maybe wanted to become an engineer because he was told when he was young to go to college and here I am, I just made $3 million in three days. So seemingly unrealistic and impossible."

Watch the interview below:

Will Logan Paul return to the boxing ring?

'The Maverick' was last seen inside the boxing ring last year in an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather. Since then, there have been a lot of rumors about his return to the squared circle against the likes of Dillon Danis and Andrew Tate. However, nothing has come of it as yet.

Logan Paul has been rather busy with other endeavors like his own NFT project, WWE, Prime energy drinks, etc. However, it is worth noting that the 27-year-old is still keen on returning to the boxing ring.

While Paul is currently set to take on Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in November, he has been quite vocal about returning to the boxing ring in January on the same card as KSI. With that said, fans can certainly expect to see him lace-up the boxing gloves again sometime soon.

