How many times has Floyd Mayweather won via KO in exhibition fights? 

Floyd Mayweather easily knocked out Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in the second round of their exhibition match that took place on Sunday, September 24.

The win was Mayweather's second knockout victory in his exhibition boxing record. 'Money' scored his first KO victory in an exhibition against another Japanese fighter, Tenshin Nasukawa, on December 31, 2018, which was his first exhibition bout since retiring professionally in 2017.

Overall, he has now appeared in four exhibition matches, with the other two being deemed as no contests after going the distance. His other matches were against YouTuber Logan Paul and former sparring partner Don Moore.

Watch Floyd Mayweather knock out Mikuru Asakura:

Asakura, 30, managed to land a few punches in his boxing debut. But he crumpled to the floor in the second round when Mayweather became more aggressive. After Mayweather landed a right hook towards the end of the second round, Asakura went down and was unable to answer the referee's count.

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao trade jabs in Japanese presser

During a press conference prior to Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura in Japan, it was revealed that the Japanese received a few pointers from Manny Pacquiao on how to engage with the unbeaten American boxer.

The two boxing legends also traded jabs at each other during the said presser when reporters asked who was the “best ever” boxer out there.

Pacquiao said with a chuckle:

“He’s older than me. I’m still young so…”

He added:

“What I have done and accomplished in boxing is one of a kind. To win [titles in] eight different weight divisions is not easy. That is a prestigious accomplishment in boxing. I’m not trying to boast about what I’ve accomplished in life, I’m just saying this to repeat, [in case] they might forget that accomplishment.”

When it was Mayweather’s turn to answer, he insisted that he is indeed the “best” in the sport:

“I’m not here to talk about your personal life, when we talk about you know what’s going on in the squared circle, I’m the best."

Mayweather and Pacquiao met in 2015 in a fight that remains to be the most viewed fight in boxing history. 'Money' defeated 'PacMan' via unanimous decision.

Watch Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao trade jabs in Japan:

