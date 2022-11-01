How much did Anderson Silva make in his last fight?

Anderson Silva reportedly made $500,000 for his fight against Jake Paul, according to TotalSportal.

'The Spider' returned to action this past Saturday against 'The Problem Child'. It was Silva's first professional boxing match since knocking out Tito Ortiz last September. In the Showtime main event, the Brazilian was looking to go 3-0 in boxing since his UFC release in 2020.

Sadly for the 47-year-old, he came up short. Silva and Paul's clash lived up to the hype and was a back-and-forth encounter. In round eight, the YouTuber-turned-boxer scored a pivotal knockdown, earning him a unanimous decision victory.

Dexerto @Dexerto Jake Paul knocks down Anderson Silva Jake Paul knocks down Anderson Silva https://t.co/GhQ2V7BFpE

The loss was no doubt devastating for Anderson Silva, who had spoken of fighting Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition if he won. While the defeat was surely not what the UFC legend expected, he still made out pretty well in terms of a payday.

According to payouts for the event, the Brazilian made $500,000 for his fight purse on Saturday. It's also likely that Silva will get paid a lot more, given that he was reportedly going to get a percentage of pay-per-view buys for the contest.

For Jake Paul, he too got a massive payday. The YouTuber-turned-boxer earned a solid $1.5 million for the clash.

Is Anderson Silva retiring?

Anderson Silva has vowed to fight on after his loss to Jake Paul.

'The Spider' is one of the most legendary fighters to ever compete in the octagon. However, he's also been out of his prime for a few years now, and was released from the UFC in 2020 after a lengthy losing streak.

Thanks to his success in the boxing ring, scoring wins over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz, many fans forgot about his losing streak, as well as age. Despite seeming ageless, Silva is 47 years old.

Many fans figured that if the MMA legend lost against 'The Problem Child', he would likely retire. However, when speaking to reporters after the fight at the post-fight presser, Anderson Silva stated that retirement isn't on the table.

In the press conference, the Brazilian stated that he felt his loss was to due to a poor strategy. He also lamented taking the knockdown in the final round, stating:

“I can't stop [after losing]...I don’t believe I take a knockout in the last round. That’s stupid. I failed my mission, and I’m back to home, training better, and trying to make the strategy correct in the next time.”

Catch the full presser below:

