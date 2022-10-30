How much did Jake Paul make in his last fight?

Jake Paul's last fight purse hasn't been revealed, but he likely cleared seven figures.

'The Problem Child' only made his boxing debut in January 2020, but he's since become one of the biggest names in the sport. His unorthodox career has seen him share the ring with everyone from Nate Robinson to Ben Askren.

He's now set to make his return for the first time since his knockout win over Tyron Woodley last December. Standing opposite Paul tonight will be former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. 'The Spider' has gone 2-0 in the ring since leaving the MMA promotion in 2020.

The fight is expected to be the biggest of the YouTuber-turned-boxer's career thus far, and it'll likely net him a pretty payday as well. Throughout his career, Paul has been paid very well, earning $690,000 against Ben Askren and $2,000,00 against Tyron Woodley.

Juan Carlos Rubio $20K Disclosed purses for #PaulWoodley Jake Paul $2MTyron Woodley $2MAmanda Serrano $75KYamileth Mercado $45KDaniel Dubois $100KJoe Cusumano $110KMontana Love $60KIvan Baranchyk $60KTommy Fury $15KAnthony Taylor $40KCharles Conwell $80KJuan Carlos Rubio $20K Disclosed purses for #PaulWoodley Jake Paul $2MTyron Woodley $2MAmanda Serrano $75KYamileth Mercado $45KDaniel Dubois $100KJoe Cusumano $110KMontana Love $60KIvan Baranchyk $60KTommy Fury $15KAnthony Taylor $40KCharles Conwell $80KJuan Carlos Rubio $20K

His second purse against 'The Chosen One' has never been revealed. However, given that he was with Showtime Boxing for both contests, he likely made over seven figures for his second fight with Woodley, the same as the first.

Given how well his fight with the Brazilian has been trending, Jake Paul will likely make a similar amount tonight.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Betting Odds

Jake Paul is expected to defeat Anderson Silva later tonight on Showtime pay-per-view.

'The Problem Child' didn't look great in his last fight against Tyron Woodley, but he got the job done with a highlight-reel knockout. Power has always been there for Paul, and now he's had nearly a full year to do nothing but train with his coach, BJ Flores.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

This ringside angle of Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley is wild! 🤯 #PaulWoodley This ringside angle of Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley is wild! 🤯 #PaulWoodleyhttps://t.co/XVvQDgFBC2

On the opposite end of things, 'The Spider' has looked great in the boxing ring since leaving the UFC. His victories over names such as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz have had him a favorite for most of the build to his return.

However, during fight week, the betting odds have flipped dramatically. Likely thanks to an interview where Silva stated he was knocked out twice in training (although he later clarified his comments), the Brazilian is now an underdog.

Based on the most recent betting odds from MGM, Jake Paul is a solid -225 favorite for tonight's main event. For fans hoping for an upset, Anderson Silva is the +200 underdog.

With odds like that, it seems that fans are riding with the YouTube star to prevail once again.

