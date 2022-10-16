How much money did Deontay Wilder make by knocking out Robert Helenius?

Deontay Wilder's return to the boxing ring went exactly as many expected. 'The Bronze Bomber' knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round to end his two-fight losing streak.

Wilder bagged himself a massive pay-day with his recent victory. According to Sports Paedia, he is expected to walk away with $20 million for his knockout victory over Helenius. 'The Nordic Nightmare' is expected to come away with roughly $1 million.

As far as the fight goes, Deontay Wilder showcased why he remains the most feared puncher in boxing.

Wilder spent the early minutes of the first round getting a feel for Robert Helenius' range. He knocked Helenius out towards the end of the round with a short right hand. It was only the third punch landed by 'The Bronze Bomber'.

Deontay Wilder claims the excitement in the heavyweight division is back

After suffering back-to-back losses to reigning heavyweight king Tyson Fury, Wilder returned to winning ways in style. Off the back of his emphatic knockout victory over Robert Helenius, 'The Bronze Bomber' revealed that he is excited about the future of the heavyweight division.

Speaking about the same during the post-fight press conference, Wilder claimed that the division is nothing without him:

"Everything turned out great, I'm forever grateful for the love and prayer as in the support that I have, you know? And the heavyweight division man, the excitement is back. The heavyweight division is nothing without Deontay Wilder and that ain't trying to be c**ky or trying to be boastful, you know? That's just straight facts. Who do it like I? No one."

Watch Wilder vs. Helenius post-fight press-conference below:

Following his win over Robert Helenius, Wilder will be charting his course towards a world championship. There are a number of potential opponents for 'The Bronze Bomber', such as Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz Jr. is coming off an impressive victory over Luis Ortiz and is looking to get a title shot himself, which could result in him and Wilder squaring off. Alternatively, while Joshua suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, he remains one of the top contenders and biggest names in the heavyweight division.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Deontay Wilder: "Me vs Anthony Joshua is still the biggest fight in the world. Even bigger than Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk." [@BreakfastClubAM] Deontay Wilder: "Me vs Anthony Joshua is still the biggest fight in the world. Even bigger than Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk." [@BreakfastClubAM] https://t.co/dh956DB4aq

