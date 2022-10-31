How much money did Jake Paul earn by beating Anderson Silva?

Jake Paul successfully passed the toughest test of his career against Anderson Silva this past weekend. 'The Problem Child' put on an impressive performance against arguably one of the greatest MMA fighters ever.

In the process, Paul also walked away with a hefty payday. As per Total Sportal, 'The Problem Child' was guaranteed $1.5 million and 65% share of the total pay-per-view sales. On the flip side, Anderson Silva was guaranteed about $500k base pay and will receive a 35% share of the total pay-per-view sales.

As far as the fight goes, Anderson Silva started off rather slowly and seemed to be analyzing Paul in the early rounds. While the Brazilian did have his moments in the middle rounds, 'The Problem Child' looked to have done enough to walk away with a decision victory heading into the eighth round.

However, Jake Paul further confirmed his victory by securing an emphatic knockdown in the final round. In the end, 'The Problem Child' earned a unanimous deicision victory (77-74, 78-73 and 78-73).

Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez following his win over Anderson Silva

Following his win over Anderson Silva, Jake Paul has already set his eyes on his potential next opponents. During the post-fight interview, Paul called out former UFC star Nate Diaz and boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez:

"Anderson [Silva] is just the start baby. I want Nate Diaz, he is a b***h. He tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some sh*t and then he always leaves the f*****g arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b***h and fight me. And Canelo [Alvarez] you too. You too Canelo. You guys said, 'you can't beat... a striker, you can't beat a legend like Anderson Silva,' I just did it. So why can't I beat Canelo?"

Watch Paul's call-out below:

It is worth noting that there is already a lot of hype surrounding a potential Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul matchup. The Stockton native and his team got into a backstage scuffle with the 25 year old's team during the event. Diaz also slapped one of Paul's teammates.

Watch the video below:

