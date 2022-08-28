KSI vs. Swarmz and Pineda: How much money did KSI earn by beating Swarmz and Luis Pineda?

British YouTuber and rapper KSI returned to the boxing ring for the first time in nearly three years last night. Interestingly, 'JJ' took on two opponents on the same card and bagged an estimated one million dollars from the fights.

The Brit fought fellow British rapper Swarmz in his first fight of the night and ended up securing a second-round TKO. KSI later returned to the ring for his second fight of the night against pro-boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda. The outcome of the fight wasn't much different as 'JJ' proved to be too much for Pineda as well and secured a third-round TKO.

Marking his return to the boxing ring after a hiatus of almost three years and selling out the O2 Arena in the process, it's safe to say that Olatunji would've secured a hefty payday. According to Sport Paedia, 'JJ' guaranteed himself a payday of at least $1 million.

His opponents also grabbed excellent paydays, with an estimated $350k for Swarmz and $250k for Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

KSI compares himself to Deontay Wilder following his wins over Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda

As mentioned earlier, 'JJ' secured two finishes on the same night over Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda. Following his emphatic victories, 'The Nightmare' is as confident as ever.

So much so that he went ahead and compared himself to former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. 'The Bronze Bomber' is known for his unmatched power, having won 41 of his 42 victories by finishing his opponent.

Having secured two finishes on the same night, 'JJ' certainly felt like Deontay Wilder and suggested (as reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson) that he's different from other celebrity boxers:

"These guys think they can mess with me, but once they feel the power, it's dangerous bro. I'm moving like Deontay Wilder in these streets man. It's scary, no-one wants it."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn KSI: "These guys think they can mess with me, but once they feel the power, it's dangerous bro. I'm moving like Deontay Wilder in these streets man. It's scary, no-one wants it." KSI: "These guys think they can mess with me, but once they feel the power, it's dangerous bro. I'm moving like Deontay Wilder in these streets man. It's scary, no-one wants it."

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding KSI's future in the boxing ring following his victories last night. While there's no confirmation on his next opponent just yet, 'JJ' is keen to return to boxing latest by January. That said, it will be interesting to see who he fights next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak