Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius Reddit, crack stream, and buff stream alternatives - How to watch the event legally? 

There's no shortage of ways to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action since his trilogy matchup with Tyson Fury last October. In that outing, widely considered to be one of the best heavyweight title fights ever, Wilder suffered an 11th-round knockout defeat, his second stoppage loss to 'The Gypsy King' in a row.

Following the loss, Wilder decided to take some time off and was gone for about a year. However, he's now set to return tonight against Robert Helenius. 'The Nordic Nightmare' is also Wilder's former training partner.

The Finnish heavyweight contender is riding a three-fight winning streak, with two of those wins being upset victories over Adam Kownacki. He will now look to pull off a hat-trick of upsets with a W over Wilder.

The fight card itself is being promoted by the Premier Boxing Championships. Like previous high-profile PBC events, the fight will be available on pay-per-view. Fans can purchase the card through their cable provider for $75.99.

Other than that, you can also purchase the event on FITE TV and PPV.com. In the U.K., fans will have to go through FITE TV in order to purchase the fight card.

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Betting Odds

Deontay Wilder is currently the massive betting favorite to defeat Robert Helenius later tonight.

While 'The Bronze Bomber' is riding a two-fight losing streak, it's important to note that those two defeats came against Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' is arguably the greatest heavyweight on the planet.

Despite his recent defeats, the former WBC Heavyweight Champion is still one of the greatest knockout artists in the division. His opponent, Robert Helenius, is rising in the heavyweight ranks in the twilight of his career at 38 years old.

But if there's a knock on 'The Nordic Nightmare', it's that he's extremely hittable. If there's a flaw that you don't want to have when facing Wilder, it's being too easy to hit. 'The Bronze Bomber' has freakish one-shot knockout power with which he almost finished Tyson Fury many-a-time in the course of their three fights.

According to MGM, the former Heavyweight Champion, Wilder, is the -800 betting favorite. For any fans hoping for an upset, Helenius is the +550 betting underdog.

With odds like that, it's clear that fans and oddsmakers are riding with Deontay Wilder tonight.

