There is no shortage of ways to watch Jake Paul take on Anderson Silva this weekend.

'The Problem Child' will be returning to the boxing ring for the first time since last December to take on MMA legend Anderson Silva. There has been a lot of hype surrounding this fight, majorly because it is set to be the biggest test of Paul's boxing career so far.

Fans who want to watch the event live in the United States can watch the event live on Showtime PPV. In Brazil, the event will be streamed live on Comate and Globoplay. Fans from the rest of the world, including the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the event live on Fite.tv.

Apart from the main attraction of the event, Paul vs. Silva, there are also a number of exciting fights lined up. The card will see one of boxing's biggest prospects, Ashton Sylve, take on Braulio Rodriguez.

Alexandro Santiago will take on Antonio Nieves in a bantamweight matchup. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall will make his boxing debut on the card in a fight against former NFL player Le'Veon Bell. UFC veteran Chris Avila will also make his return to the boxing ring to face YouTuber Dr. Mike at the event.

Jake Paul urges Conor McGregor to join him and Anderson Silva

'The Problem Child' and Anderson Silva have agreed to form a fighters' association if Paul wins this weekend. The association will work towards getting better pay and healthcare for the fighters in the UFC.

Interestingly, Jake Paul has now urged arguably the biggest name in combat sports, Conor McGregor, to join him and Anderson Silva for the fighters' association. During an interview with The MacLife, 'The Problem Child' suggested that 'The Notorious One' should stop being selfish and make a powerful statement. He said:

"This would be a powerful statement for you to join. So stop it, stop running, stop hiding, stop being selfish. We need all the help we can get in making this union. Conor McGregor that’s the message, join me and Anderson Silva. It needs to be done.”

Watch Jake Paul's full interview with The MacLife below:

