Sergio Martinez is prepared to return to the championship ranks to face Gennadiy Golovkin.

The 47-year-old has quietly built up a solid winning streak for himself. 'Maravilla' retired from professional boxing following a brutal knockout loss to Miguel Cotto in 2014. As a legendary former champion, his legacy in the sport is secure.

After all, the Argentinian boxer has defeated some incredible names throughout his career, including Kelly Pavlik, Paul Williams, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Shockingly, he ended his retirement in 2020 in his mid-40s.

Since then, Sergio Martinez has won five fights in a row, last defeating Noah Kidd by a second-round knockout on December 11, 2022. That victory put the former champion at #3 in the WBA middleweight rankings, and possibly in line for a title shot.

If that title shot comes to fruition, he will face Gennadiy Golovkin. 'GGG' has been out of action since a decision defeat to Canelo Alvarez in September, but has held firm against calls for retirement.

In a recent interview with Izquierdazo, Martinez called for a fight of the ages against the champion. Previewing the matchup, he stated:

“If I can pick who to challenge, I would say Gennady Golovkin. Someone can tell me that Golovkin is going to kill me. Yes, I know he can kill me. Or not. I also know that I can give him a boxing lesson. I’m getting better every day. I’m not getting as good as I was, I’m getting much better.”

Sergio Martinez discusses questions about his age

Sergio Martinez understands questions about his age, but he feels like he's still getting better.

'Maravilla' is 47 years old, and among one of the oldest contenders in the sport of boxing. While some feel that he might feel too old to compete with the champions, he doesn't view it that way.

Instead, he would like to point to history, as he did in an interview with Izquierdazo. Bernard Hopkins became champion in his late 40s. 'B-Hop' wound up competing until he was 51 years old, retiring following a loss to Joe Smith Jr.

Discussing his age, Sergio Martinez stated:

"I understand that being number three in the ranking at any time the World [Title] chance is going to come out. I can tell you that in 2023, from July onwards. But in this 2023 I will have a chance at the World [Title], no later than March 2024. We'll be talking by then, 49 years old. Well, Bernard Hopkins until he was 51 boxed and at 50 he won the last one."

