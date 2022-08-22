"I am very feel" - Oleksandr Usyk on leaving Saudi Arabia after defeating Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk responded in comical fashion when preparing to leave Saudi Arabia following his split-decision victory over Anthony Joshua.

Usyk once again proved why he is widely considered the best fighter on the planet. Despite being badly hurt in the ninth round by the physically stronger Joshua, the Ukrainian displayed his outstanding heart, engine and boxing skills to outpoint the Brit over twelve rounds.

The current WBA, IBO, IBF, WBO and The Ring Heavyweight Champion is known for his quirky personality. Usyk showed that he is a brilliant personality as well as a phenomenal boxer when checking in at the airport.

Apart from being a bit of a joker, the Ukrainian is humble and downplayed his greatness in the post-fight press conference:

"I don't accept it into my heart because I want to stay a humble person. I don't want my pride to grow. The one who brings himself up, the world will make him come down. The one who stays down, the world will bring him up."

Oleksandr Usyk wants to fight Tyson Fury next

Oleksandr Usyk has his eyes firmly focused on becoming Undisputed Heavyweight Champion next. The remaining WBC belt is held by Tyson Fury and the Ukrainian is only interested in fighting 'The Gypsy King'.

"I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired. I'm convinced he wants to fight me, I wanna fight him. If I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

Despite Fury's frequent claims of retirement in recent weeks, the Brit still is the WBC Heavyweight Champion. So, a bout with Usyk would be for all the belts, including the Ring Magazine title that he relinquished.

According to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, Fury has until August 26 to make a decision on his future. But after watching Usyk-Joshua 2, 'The Gypsy King' seems very likely to return to the ring. The Brit expressed his belief that we would beat both Usyk and Joshua on the same night.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be made between Usyk and Fury. Bob Arum has worked with both fighters in his career. Hence, Fury-Usyk could be promoted by Top Rank and broadcast on ESPN or BT Sports in the UK.

